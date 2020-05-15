Subscribe

How to safely exercise outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 15, 2020, 2:02PM
For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

We’ve all seen that person — the runner or cyclist who spits and snorts, huffs and puffs, sending gobs of cooties into the air, onto the trail or into the street as they run and ride along, often too close to passersby.

Not long ago, this was simply disgusting.

“They could cough and they could sneeze in a non-COVID era and you would think ‘Gross,’ if they didn’t cover their mouth,” said Dr. Cindy Chang, a primary care and sports medicine physician and clinical professor at UC San Francisco.

But today, that expectorating exerciser comes across as possibly dangerous.

“It’s not the same level of concern” as in the past, said Chang, a former president of the American Medical Society for Sport Medicine.

And it is not hypothetical dilemma these days, after the reopening of parks and trails in Sonoma County following weeks of lockdown. Many residents have returned to the outdoors to get their heart rates up, and hopefully, their shelter-in-place-induced anxiety levels down.

Doctors and mental health professionals extol the virtues of exercise, especially in these uneasy times. But what do we know about the viral risk presented by that fellow trail user who is spewing phlegm and hocking loogies?

The answer isn’t clear cut, because as with so many elements of this pandemic, it depends on the scenario and extent of exposure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the coronavirus is most often spread from close contact — within 6 feet — with a person who is infected. The virus has been shown to spread primarily through respiratory droplets, which are exhaled by coughing or sneezing, but also even when talking.

It would follow that the heavy breathing of fellow park and trail users — and the more crude respiratory behavior of some — would present more than just a discourtesy in the era of COVID-19. So does that huffing and puffing runner or cyclist constitute a clear menace?

Not likely, said Amanda Lucas, manager of Infection Prevention & Control at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

“In the infection prevention world we have a pretty good definition of what we consider exposure. We would consider someone exposed to COVID if you spend ... greater than 10 minutes of face-to-face interaction within 6 feet,” she said. “So typically you are not going to have that in an exercising arena where someone just runs by you.”

That said, worries about the Olympic hopeful who just blew by too close are real, she said. And as such, real precautions should be taken.

“If someone does run by you, get to the side of them. Don’t run directly behind their trail, don’t bike directly behind their trail — let them get that 6 feet,” she said.

Because rest assured, stuff is indeed coming out of their mouth and nose.

“The good news is that those large droplets are heavy compared to outdoor air and they either evaporate or they would not be a risk,” she said. “It wouldn’t live for very long in the dirt.”

Just as there are rules and recommendations for how we shop for groceries or manage our errands, there are rules and recommendations for those who choose to exercise outside on sidewalks and trails that are shared by others.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said park and trail users should wear a mask “unless you’re all by yourself somewhere. That’s why we said you need to bring a mask to the parks and wear the mask when you’re not able to socially distance.”

And as for spitting? That’s easy.

“Don’t spit on trails,” Mase said. “That’s probably not a good practice even before COVID.”

But do get outside, officials said.

“When you are outside, your risk for this is way, way lower but you should do the same (precautions),” according to Kathleen Sarmento, director of nursing for Santa Rosa Community Health. “People should all be wearing a face mask, even if it’s just a surgical mask.”

And the mask — or bandanna or neck gator or the like — does not have to be up over an exerciser’s face at all times, just if 6 feet of separation can’t be maintained. The guidance is this: Have it around your neck, pull it up to pass, wait a beat, then pull it down.

“If you end up running on a trail or biking on a trail and there is no way you can keep 6 feet of distance? ... Then you pull up your face covering,” Chang said.

For those trying to work out with a full face covering, the effects are not insignificant.

“I will say that having worn one, it does change your breathing pattern and it does change as well, psychologically at least, the feeling of you being able to get air in and out easily,” Chang said. “You have to change your expectation for your performance.”

Without hesitation Dr. Rob Nied recommends exercise, especially outside and especially now. But Nied, director of sports medicine at Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Mission Bay, also recommends looking out for both your figurative and literal neighbor.

“You have to err on the side of caution. You have to go with the worst-case scenario and as time proves that to not be true you can make that less restrictive,” he said. “From my perspective if you are walking and you can’t keep 6 feet apart then you probably should be wearing a mask, if only for the social courtesy.”

Running in pairs is also OK, but with a steady buffer, Nied said.

“Ideally, if you are running as two people, you should be 6 to 12 feet apart,” he said. “If you are passing on a trail, that interaction is pretty quick. All you need to do is sort of step aside and turn your head.”

People using the trails or passing others on a sidewalk don’t know the health background of those they pass, so wearing a mask is a clear signal to all that you are considering others’ concerns, health officials said.

The CDC contends that people are thought to be most contagious when they are the sickest, not when they are asymptomatic.

“Most athletes aren’t going to be running or training with COVID in their lungs. They won’t feel up to it,” said Dr. Ty Affleck, medical director of Santa Rosa Sports and Family Medicine and a private family medical doctor.

Affleck, too, recommends seeking trails where traffic is minimal and where you are likely to be able to carve out a 6-foot buffer even in passing others.

“They don’t know you don’t have it,” he said. “Doing your best to turn your head and look the other way is a socially friendly way to do it on the trail.”

Stanley Alli walks most mornings around his Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood. He estimates his route of three blocks up, one block over gives him about 4 miles if he goes around seven or eight times. And every morning he completes his lap with a surgical mask tucked just under his chin but still visible to all. If someone approaches and it feels like they cannot keep 6 feet apart, he pulls the mask up.

“At that time of the morning, I rarely come into contact with people and that is why I pull it down to my chin,” he said.

Plus, he wears glasses. “If I put it on all the time, my glasses fog.”

“It’s uncomfortable but I can tolerate it,” he said. “I think it’s socially responsible to yourself and people I come in contact with.”

Affleck acknowledged the tension that can arise when rules feel ever-changing and even nebulous. Add a dose of fear to the mix and just going for a jog can seem like an emotionally charged endeavor.

“Because there is not a uniform rule out there it is real tough for people who are rule followers to see people who are rule breakers,” he said.

Public shaming around the issue is real. The #wearamask hashtag on Twitter is full of snapshots of tension between wearers and non-wearers. In a radio interview last week, the mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, encouraged people to openly chastise those who continue to gather in large groups or who refuse to wear masks in public.

“You should socially shame them, so they fall in line,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said.

A hand-printed sign in New York City recently went viral: “Dear Jogger, bicyclist douchebag, yuppie/millennial, narcisist swine: Put on a f**king mask. Please respect your community and the lives of others. You do not live alone. Love, East Village.”

Public health officials have advocated promoting safe behavior by example rather than condemning others who appear to be scofflaws.

Although Alli makes it a point always to have a mask on hand, he has no judgment for those who exercise without them, as long as they are careful.

“It is very difficult for people to follow and accept changes like that,” he said. “And believe it or not, I believe that it is going to be the new normal for some time.”

Staff Writer Mary Callahan contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

