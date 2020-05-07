‘Urgency and panic’: Inside California Gov. Newsom’s rush to buy coronavirus gear

A massive shortage of masks to protect doctors, nurses and other critical workers from the coronavirus sent California officials scrambling to vet companies on an unprecedented timeline, documents the State Treasurer’s Office released Wednesday show.

In at least two cases, high-dollar contracts for medical equipment fell apart after the state cut checks for them. One $456 million deal was with a company now under investigation by the Justice Department. Another for $8.75 million went to a Brazilian company that has been selling medical equipment for the past couple of months.

In some instances, officials readied money to send before the companies the state contracted with had been fully vetted. In one exchange about a $495 million wire request, a deputy director in the State Treasurer’s Office asked an official in the governor’s Department of Finance whether the company had been checked out.

“They’re vetting the vendor as we speak,” the official replied.

The exchange illustrates the unprecedented position California officials have found themselves in as they raced to secure needed equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Fiona Ma said standard screening processes have been disrupted and that her office, which normally just carries out the final stages of these financial transactions, has taken on an oversight role.

“This is a very unusual situation,” Ma said. “The sense of urgency and panic, trying to get the supplies, rushing to compete with the federal government and other states created a lot of tension at the beginning because they weren’t going through the proper process.”

The company involved in the $495 million wire transfer, Chinese auto manufacturer BYD, was reviewed by state officials and determined to be a legitimate supplier, according to the emails.

The BYD deal for surgical and N95 masks ultimately went through. Some of the surgical masks have already arrived, although the Newsom said the N95s have been delayed as they await federal certification. The governor’s office says $247.5 million of the initial wire transfer is being refunded under the terms of the contract because of the delay.

Another mask deal fell apart after the state sent $456 million to a company called Blue Flame that The Washington Post reported is now under criminal investigation by the Justice Department.

The Blue Flame deal, first reported by news outlet CalMatters, fell apart six hours after state officials initiated the wire transfer to the company for 100 million face masks. The state kept the money, but Newsom described it as a cautionary tale at a news conference Wednesday.

In another deal, California has had to recover money after masks shipped to the state were found to be moldy, Newsom said. In other cases, customs and border protection have intercepted equipment shipments.

He described the situation as a “remarkable moment in our history.”

“We all took off on a plane that we were building as we were flying,” Newsom said.

High demand has created a market with many new sellers and new buyers, said Jackson Elsegood, general manager of Escrow.com, which acts as an independent third part that holds funds while transactions take place.

“That’s sort of a recipe for disaster,” he said. “It creates an incredible environment for scams to appear and run rampant, all the way up to governments being hoodwinked with counterfeit and expired equipment.”

In the case of the Blue Flame deal, the state had already wired the money to the bank the company was using when a top executive at the bank called Ma’s office with concerns, Ma said.