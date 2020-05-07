Polar vortex to unleash winterlike cold across eastern half of nation, with snow in the Northeast

Let us preface this with "yes, really."

After remaining well-behaved all winter, the mischievous polar vortex is set to thrust a lobe of frigid, wintry air south over the eastern United States, bringing snow to some places in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and chilly temperatures from the Upper Midwest to New England.

Frost could even visit places such as northern Georgia and the western Carolinas late this weekend as the expansive cold air mass settles south and challenges records. Temperatures in many places will feel more like early March than early May.

A dollop of wintry mischief, including the potential for a few areas of accumulating snow, is also on tap along the Appalachians from North Carolina through Maine. In some areas, a coating or more of snow is possible - especially across central and northern New England late Friday and early Saturday.

Even where the flakes don't fly, temperatures will still sit some 20 degrees or more below average as a strong cold front slides all the way down near the Gulf Coast, with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s in its wake. Mother's Day could feel more like St. Patrick's Day in some areas before a gradual recovery occurs next week.

---

The cold air mass will arrive in the eastern half of the Lower 48 in time for the weekend, stretching from the Interstate 35 corridor through the Plains all the way to the East Coast. Temperatures across an expansive region will be some 15 or more degrees below average. Cold temperatures will even make it to parts of Mississippi and Alabama.

The Upper Midwest and Great Lakes are slated to get the core of the cold first starting as soon as Friday. High temperatures in Minneapolis, on the western fringe of the cold, is expected to stay in the upper 40s on Friday. Chicago may not make it above 45 degrees, one day after enjoying sunny skies with the high in the mid-60s.

Such a cold daily maximum temperature would be the coolest May high temperature observed in the Windy City since 2005.

The cold will spill far to the south and east, bringing a chance of frost to places in northern Georgia or the higher elevations of the Carolinas. While Saturday will start quite cold, the best change to frost or even a late-season freeze comes early Sunday morning. The National Weather Service is warning of a widespread "late frost/freeze where the growing season has already started."

Freeze warnings are up for much of the Charleston, W.Va., area for chilly lows as early as Thursday morning, with exceptional cold - perhaps in the mid 20s - arriving to start Saturday.

Record-low maximum temperatures could be challenged in places such as Boston, Providence, R.I., and Hartford, Connecticut, where average highs this time of year are 64, 66 and 69 degrees, respectively. Highs in this region are unlikely to get out of the 40s on Saturday, coming within a degree or two of cold temperature records.

Washington isn't predicted to make it above 52 on Saturday, which has only happened twice in May since 1960.

Temperatures will even be in the lower 50s for highs in New York City on Saturday; the Big Apple's average high this time of year is close to 70.

---

The culprit for these anomalously chilly readings? The polar vortex, which ironically gave much of the contiguous United States a relatively mild winter.