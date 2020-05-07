Subscribe

Napa man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a relative

HOWARD YUNE
NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
May 7, 2020, 8:35AM
A 42-year-old Napa man faces allegations of sexually assaulting a juvenile relative and has been jailed on $2 million bail, Napa Police reported.

Santiago Torres was detained by police at 4:41 p.m. Monday in downtown Napa and booked into the Napa County jail on nine counts of sexual abuse. The allegations stem from assaults on a relative, who was a minor at the time, that took place over several years, according to Lt. Gary Pitkin.

Napa Police learned of the abuse allegations in 2019 and determined the alleged crimes took place several years earlier, Pitkin said in an email Tuesday.

Potential charges against Torres include rape, sexual abuse of a child, and sexual abuse by means of force or fear, as well as continuous sexual abuse of a minor – which California law defines as at least three such incidents involving the same victim over three or more months.

