Napa County reports three additional COVID-19 cases

NAPA VALLEY REGISTER
May 7, 2020, 8:41AM

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Napa County reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total since March 22 to 78 cases.

Of the county’s 78 cases, none is currently hospitalized.

The county's website did not immediately have updated testing totals Wednesday afternoon.

Napa’s 78 confirmed cases are part of 58,794 confirmed cases in California and 1,214,572 in the U.S. There have been 2,389 deaths in California, 72,233 deaths in the U.S.

Visit www.countyofnapa.org for information on getting testing and to see all the county’s COVID-19 resources and data.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

