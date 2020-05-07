Experts warn against broad US reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

More than 40 states will have reopened their economies in some capacity by the weekend, backed by President Trump's urging of Americans to become "warriors" and fight COVID-19 not by sheltering in place but by leaving their homes again.

But as images circulate of sunbathers returning to beaches, revelers enjoying Cinco de Mayo fun and armed protesters demanding their governors open up businesses, public health experts Wednesday presented lawmakers with their own picture of what the country's immediate future should look like.

"It's clear to me we are at a critical moment of this fight," Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers told the House Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday.

"We risk complacency in accepting the preventable deaths of 2,000 Americans each day, we risk complacency in accepting that our healthcare workers do not have what they need to do their jobs safely, and we risk complacency in recognizing that without continued vigilance we will again create the conditions that led to us being the worst-effected country in the world."

Even with Trump debating Wednesday how the White House Coronavirus Task Force would be used going forward — this week he suggested shutting down the group of advisors before changing course — Rivers reminded the committee of the four criteria the panel said should be met before a state starts to reopen:

The number of new cases must decline for at least two weeks; the state must be able to perform contact tracing on any new cases; there has to be enough testing to diagnose any person with symptoms; and the healthcare system must have the capacity to treat all patients, not just those with COVID-19.

"To my knowledge, there are no states that meet all four of those criteria," Rivers said.

The committee had already heard from Dr. Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who laid out 10 "plain truths" about the virus. He predicted there would be 100,000 U.S. deaths by the end of May — the toll surpassed 71,500 Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins — and cautioned that this is just the beginning of a battle that could rage for not months, but years.

"We are all so impatient to restart our activities," Frieden told the committee Wednesday morning. "Sheltering in place is a blunt but effective weapon. … We have to find balance between restarting our economy and letting the virus run rampant.

"Open versus closed is not a dichotomy. It's more accurate to think of a dimmer dial than an on-off switch, with gradations to avoid undue risk. Another false dichotomy is between public health and economic security. The very best way to get our economy back is to control the virus, and economic stability is incredibly important to the public's health."

In the United States, every state now finds itself somewhere different than its neighbors on the reopening spectrum. A person living near a border may be able to get a haircut on one side of the state line but not the other.

Hawaii shares no border and, after two weeks of daily reports showing new cases of coronavirus infection in the single digits, will partially reopen Thursday, according to Gov. David Ige. Businesses including shopping malls, car washes and pet groomers will be allowed to open with social distancing measures. A 14-day quarantine for travelers flying into Hawaii remains in effect.