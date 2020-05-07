California reopening begins Friday: Here is what it will look like

California will begin the first steps in easing stay-at-home orders Friday.

The latest changes in Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage plan to gradually reopen the state expand decision-making at the local level, allowing some communities to move further ahead into the second phase of the reopening process at their own pace and open more businesses beyond those outlined in the statewide policy.

The changes will affect a small set of businesses at first and are unlikely to jump-start the coronavirus-battered economy in a significant way.

But officials say it's a start.

Newsom on Monday announced modest changes to take effect Friday. Bookstores, music stores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, clothing stores and florists can reopen for curbside pickup. Additional businesses could be added to the list later, also with curbside pickup. Factories that supply those businesses would also be allowed to resume operating.

Here is where California stands:

Los Angeles County - L.A. County officials on Wednesday laid out first steps toward easing stay-at-home orders, which have been credited with slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The county remains at the center of the outbreak in California, with more than 1,300 deaths and 28,000 confirmed cases, including about 800 new cases reported Wednesday.

Under the county plan, select retailers — including those that sell flowers, toys, music, books, clothing and sporting goods — car dealers and other types of bricks-and-mortar businesses will be allowed to open for curbside pickup only starting Friday. In-store shopping will not be permitted.

Under the plan, recreational amenities including golf courses and trails will also reopen Friday. People still must adhere to physical distancing requirements and wear face coverings when they're in proximity to others.

At the same time some rules are being relaxed, Los Angeles city leaders are also considering more restrictions.

Among them is a requirement that all Angelenos wear a mask or other facial covering whenever they leave their homes, a proposal championed by City Councilman Paul Koretz as a way to prevent new infections.

"The last thing we need is another spike in cases to set us back as we're trying to move forward," Koretz said. "People still walk dogs. They still ride bicycles. They still may stop and chat with their neighbors. This would reduce the spread."

The City Council has not decided to draft such a law, but voted Wednesday to ask city staffers to report back on health guidelines for wearing face coverings, what requirements have been imposed by other cities and how such rules might be enforced.

And beginning Monday, anyone traveling through Los Angeles International Airport must wear a mask or face covering, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

Health officials on Wednesday also outlined for the first time a five-stage plan for reopening L.A. County. Though the first retailers will be permitted to reopen with conditions this week under Stage 2, the county hopes to allow other low-risk business — including manufacturers, offices and larger retail — to also open their doors soon.

Stage 2 also allows for the reopening of libraries, museums, cultural centers and galleries. The county has not provided a proposed date when those spaces could again be accessible.

L.A. County beaches remain closed for the time being.

San Diego County - With some people calling for a faster reopening of businesses and others urging caution about moving too quickly, county health officials say they are sticking with a plan to begin a slow and phased reopening of some retailers Friday.