LA Pride canceled amid coronavirus fears

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 7, 2020, 11:47AM
May 7, 2020, 11:47AM

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Organizers have canceled LA Pride, one of California's largest gay and lesbian rights festivals, amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

The 50th annual LA Pride Parade and Festival will be held digitally this year, according to nonprofit organizer Christopher Street West.

The event typically occurs in June and attracts thousands of people to West Hollywood for the celebration.

Officials hope to resume the festival in-person in 2021.

