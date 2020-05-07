California says restaurants reopening too early could lose their liquor license

Earlier this week, Yuba and Sutter counties in Northern California defied Gov. Gavin Newsom and issued local orders to allow some businesses to reopen with strict regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

But now, California officials are warning that reopened businesses risk losing their license to operate if they continue to violate the state's stay-at-home order.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited multiple locations in Yuba and Sutter counties this week and warned restaurants that they could lose their state license to serve alcohol if they don't close down their dining rooms.

The counties have a combined population of 171,000, with nearly half of them living in the twin cities of Marysville and Yuba City, which sit on both sides of the Feather River and are about 40 miles north of Sacramento, the state capital.

Agents with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday asked restaurants to close in-house dining voluntarily, said John Carr, a spokesman with the agency.

The agency says that restaurants can only operate for takeout service under the governor's statewide stay-at-home order. Alcoholic beverages can be sold to go, but must be in a sealed container. Bars that don't serve food cannot operate under the state order.

Any business that refuses to comply with a warning to shut down could see its license to sell alcohol suspended or revoked, the a gency said on its website. Defiance of the statewide order, the agency said, "endangers public health and safety."

Newsom's stay-at-home order also requires the shutdown of bars and nightclubs that don't serve food, gyms, and hair and nail salons. Newsom says when local and state stay-at-home rules conflict, the stricter rule applies.

A day after the state's action, the health officer for Yuba and Sutter counties expressed concern that local businesses and residents were not doing their part to adhere to local social distancing and face covering rules needed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to more than 60,000 confirmed infections and more than 2,400 deaths across California.

Even as Dr. Phuong Luu, the health officer for Yuba and Sutter Counties, ordered an easing of the local stay-at-home order at odds with the state's rules — allowing restaurants, stores, gyms, salons, spas and tattoo parlors to reopen — she wrote a letter Wednesday criticizing businesses that failed to enforce new local rules requiring face coverings and keeping customers six feet apart from each other.

"I understand that some of your customers may strongly object to a facial-covering requirement, but the long-term safety of our community is at stake. We do not want to take any steps back in our phasing-in efforts," Luu wrote in a letter dated Wednesday.

"If you have an indoor business that allows customers and clients, adequate social distancing is not likely to occur on any consistent basis. Therefore, such operations must include both social-distancing and facial-coverings protocols. It is incumbent on these business owners to ensure their staff is wearing facial coverings and to require their customers/clients to do the same."

Luu warned of grave health impacts if businesses don't comply.

"It is imperative to make all necessary adjustments to the way we conduct business in our community immediately so that we do not run the risk of seeing a resurgence and need to go back to stricter orders," Luu wrote.