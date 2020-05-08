Subscribe

Outdoor burning OK with permits in rural Sonoma County

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 7, 2020, 7:15PM
Outdoor burning of dead vegetation in a wide swath of rural Sonoma County now requires a permit from both Cal Fire and one of two air pollution control districts.

Residents in the nearly 800,000 acres of land under Cal Fire jurisdiction — generally the hilly areas flanking the Santa Rosa Plain and Sonoma Valley — must obtain a permit from the state firefighting agency. There are about 28,000 homes in the area.

Permit applications are available at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov, which includes a video applicants must watch before submitting the application online, according to James Williams, the county fire marshal.

A separate permit is required from either the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District or the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. To determine which district your land is on go online to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Air-Quality.

In all other parts of the county outside the nine cities, residents must obtain an air quality district permit and contact their local fire agency, which may issue a permit.

Dry, natural vegetation grown on the property may be burned in open piles unless prohibited by local ordinances. Burning household trash or garbage, plastic and treated lumber is prohibited by air pollution control districts.

Burning is not allowed on declared no-burn days.

A previous story on this topic, published Tuesday on Page A5, contained inaccurate information due to an error in a press release.

