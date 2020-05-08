Sonoma County retailers open for curbside pickup

All Cynthia Gray bought Friday at Santa Rosa’s Village Art Supply was a small tube of gouache, an opaque watercolor she’d been missing at her easel since mid March when the coronavirus pandemic shut down most stores.

Gray ran the errand to see what would be open Friday, the first day of new rules allowing more retail shops to sell their wares at the curb with new county rules in place. She was curious to see the level of activity at Montgomery Village, once a bustling outdoor shopping mall that has been transformed, like most of business districts across the state, into eerily quiet storefronts.

“I didn’t know if you would be open,” Gray said to Village Art Supply owner Kristen Kiriakos, who handled the transaction at the door.

Retailers across Sonoma County could reopen for curbside and delivery service because of new rules first issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom then adopted by the county, a small step toward letting shops regain some revenue after shut-down orders led to dramatic economic hits that have cost millions of Californians their jobs.

So far, it wasn’t clear how many stores throughout Sonoma County were prepared to reopen or how quickly customers would return. Some shopkeepers said they had been quietly offering curbside service even before the rules technically said they could.

Stores on main business districts such as those on Santa Rosa Avenue by anchors like Costco and REI Friday morning seemed quiet apart from essential services like bicycle repair and grocery shopping they have been providing for weeks if not all along.

Next door to Village Art Supply at Bird’s Nest clothing boutique, Linda Cargile was allowing customers to come inside — a bending of the rules she felt was important to begin reclaiming rights and freedoms she felt has been needlessly stripped from everyday people.

A loyal customer had come in and spent about $10 on a wreath but otherwise that was it, and Cargile expects she will eventually move her business online. A mailman walked in to deliver a box and Cargile eagerly opened it up: a shipment of U.S. Constitution booklets she purchased to distribute to family.

“Everyone is still dazed,” said Cargile, who was among about 70 Sonoma County residents who had been on the Grand Princess ship where a coronavirus outbreak led to a mass quarantine of the ship’s passengers. “Most people are talking about how we let this happen, how we lost our freedoms, why we are afraid to take our masks off.”

Other mainstays at the shopping mall appeared closed for door service, from Copperfield’s Books to the Classic Duck. Some businesses offered online sales and by-appointment pickup.

But a long line of customers grew outside See’s Candies, around the corner from the open art supply shop.

Sonoma County’s rules opened up “just in time,” according to Jim Bordner of Santa Rosa, who arrived to pick up a box of dark chocolates for his wife.

Instead of the usual Mother’s Day gathering this Sunday with their grown sons and their families, they must make due with chocolate and video chats.

“We just miss our grandkids,” Bordner said with a depth of emotion.

At Village Art Supply, Kiriakos had been able to keep the store open by converting some of their work toward making hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaners using ingredients from friends who had made ethanol out of grapes tainted by the smoke of recent wildfires. The rules on what qualified as an essential business were far from clear and she had bene visited multiple times by police officers questioning whether Kiriakos was correct in thinking she could keep selling items out the door.

Although Kiriakos had read the rules thoroughly and felt she was in the clear, Friday offered a chance to take another breath and move forward another step toward recovery. She and her husband Zak Kiriakos are planning for the days when they can open the door to anyone, albeit with thermometer checks, limited numbers and other safety measures.

“It will be good once we can get customers back into the store,” Kiriakos said.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.