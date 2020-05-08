Subscribe

Lakeport man arrested on suspicion of possessing, sending child pornography

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 7, 2020, 8:25PM
A Lakeport man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing and sending child pornography after a monthslong investigation by Lake County sheriff’s detectives.

Jeffery Scott Cramer, 57, was booked into the Lake County Jail on child pornography charges, Lake County Sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich said in a news release. Cramer was held on $30,000 bail.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, Lake County sheriff’s detectives executed search warrants at Main Street Bicycles in Lakeport and at a residence on 7th Street in Lakeport, Paulich said. In January, detectives received information that they were able to link to both locations as being used to upload pornographic images of children.

During the investigation, detectives identified Cramer as a suspect. They found social media accounts associated with Cramer that had been used to upload child pornography on at least five occasions between August 2019 and February 2020, Paulich said.

Detectives seized digital devices from both locations Thursday, and believe that they will find additional evidence on them, Paulich said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Todd Dunia at 707-262-4232.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

