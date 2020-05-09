Subscribe

Village Sewing in Santa Rosa donates 4,000 masks to front-line workers during coronavirus pandemic

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 9, 2020, 11:45AM
Get involved with maskmaking

Village Sewing Center

Where: 506 Lewis Road, Santa Rosa

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Online: villagesewing.com

CDC guidelines for cloth masks: bit.ly/3ceCpWj

When a Santa Rosa nurse desperate for personal protective gear contacted John Furtado during the first week of the shelter-in-place order, he went straight to his sewing community.

“I knew my customers would jump on this because I’ve got great customers,” said Furtado, owner of Village Sewing Center in Santa Rosa for the past 12 years.

He wrote on March 19 to the 8,000 customers on his email list about the nurse’s pleas for masks. Within six weeks, the Village Sewing community made 4,000 masks donated to front-line workers and anyone in need of one.

Village Sewing Center is a hub for sewers and quilters in Sonoma County. It’s a place where embroidery clubs and other sewing groups meet to work and socialize, purchase materials and service their sewing machines. However, the shop has transformed over the last two months into the go-to spot for an essential pandemic item: face masks.

Customers donate masks and mask-making materials, and Furtado facilitates those donations, sending masks to front-line workers. Customers have expressed satisfaction in making a difference and staying connected to others while at home.

“One lady even said, ‘It’s like stories my grandparents told me of World War II where everybody was kind of pitching in and helping.’ It kind of had that vibe,” Furtado said. “Everyone wanted to help these health care workers and whoever else is in desperate need of these masks.”

Kristine Brown, a retiree who belongs to two sewing groups that met at the store regularly before the pandemic, said it feels good to give back to the community.

“It feels like the right thing to do,” she said.

Brown credits Furtado’s generous spirit and the store’s strong community vibe in getting masks made. There are chairs and tables at the front of the store where the quilting and embroidery club would meet once a month. Furtado never charges them for using the space.

“We all adore John and everybody that works there,” said Pamela Ell, a Santa Rosa retiree and regular at Village Sewing. “He’s just phenomenal.”

Ell said her family jokes that Village Sewing is her “summer home” because it’s a place she goes to relax and socialize with friends. She began sewing eight years ago and learned through introductory classes at Village Sewing.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people and made good friends there,” said Ell, who still meets with her sewing group over online Zoom meetings and said she recently learned how to make masks for friends, families, care facilities and firefighters.

Meals on Wheels, elderly care groups and even the city of Santa Rosa requested masks from Furtado. Mask demand surged after the April 13 Sonoma County order for facial coverings in public spaces.

“Everybody panicked because nobody was prepared for that,” Furtado said.

One obstacle in mask making was the elastic shortage, which sold out within a day at Village Sewing. Furtado’s usual vendors didn’t have any left, either. Elastic secures masks around the ears.

“Nobody has elastic. You can’t order it on Amazon. Some people can get it from Etsy. Everybody is desperate for elastic to make masks,” he said.

Furtado emailed his customers last month explaining the elastic shortage, and those with a backstock of it from sewing projects or small, at-home sewing businesses began donating their elastic supply to the store.

Furtado, in turn, gives all the elastic donations to mask makers. He receives an estimated 600 yards of elastic a week.

“If we get it on Monday it’s completely gone by Friday,” he said of the elastic donations.

When mask makers run out of elastic, they get creative. Betty Upchurch, a Windsor retiree and Village Sewing regular, said she’s even used elastic hair bands from the Dollar Store in masks.

“We try to have funky, bright fabric with whimsical butterflies or frogs,” said Upchurch, boutique chairperson of the Santa Rosa Quilt Guild.

Upchurch has an assortment of fabrics donated to the guild over the years that are now being used in mask-making productions. While tied up with a sewing project for a terminally ill friend, Upchurch managed to make 130 masks. One of her friends made about 1,000 masks while in quarantine.

“It’s quite a feat,” she said.

Village Sewing was allowed to stay open as an essential business because of its role in mask making. When customers — only two at a time — come into the store to purchase quilting supplies, Furtado said he is not allowed to sell that at this time. Everything must be used for mask making.

Furtado worked for the business for 21 years, and has been the owner for the past 12 years.

Village Sewing Center opened in 1969 and sells a variety of sewing machines and over 5,000 bolts of fabric, which are mostly 100% cotton for quilters who drive the sewing industry. The backbone of the store is its services department. Before the pandemic, customers came from Los Angeles, Eureka and even Hawaii to get their sewing machines repaired at Village Sewing Center.

“We’re one of the top repair centers in the country,” Furtado said. “Some of the sewing machine manufacturers that we work with call us and send us their repairs to help offset their workload.”

About 70% of customers who come to the service department just need help with getting their machines running. “Sewing machines are not just like a toaster that you plug in,” Furtado said.

In those cases, Furtado spends about 10 minutes to help customers get set up, a free service he provides even if the machine wasn’t purchased in his store.

“No matter what he is doing, if you bring your sewing machine he will help,” Upchurch said.

Ultimately, Furtado said he is grateful to the sewing community that has met at his store over the years for coming together while apart to use their much-needed skills to help front-line workers.

“The community is great,” Furtado said. “Our customers are the most incredible people in the world and I look forward to coming to work because the people are just wonderful people.”

