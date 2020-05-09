Village Sewing in Santa Rosa donates 4,000 masks to front-line workers during coronavirus pandemic

When a Santa Rosa nurse desperate for personal protective gear contacted John Furtado during the first week of the shelter-in-place order, he went straight to his sewing community.

“I knew my customers would jump on this because I’ve got great customers,” said Furtado, owner of Village Sewing Center in Santa Rosa for the past 12 years.

He wrote on March 19 to the 8,000 customers on his email list about the nurse’s pleas for masks. Within six weeks, the Village Sewing community made 4,000 masks donated to front-line workers and anyone in need of one.

Village Sewing Center is a hub for sewers and quilters in Sonoma County. It’s a place where embroidery clubs and other sewing groups meet to work and socialize, purchase materials and service their sewing machines. However, the shop has transformed over the last two months into the go-to spot for an essential pandemic item: face masks.

Customers donate masks and mask-making materials, and Furtado facilitates those donations, sending masks to front-line workers. Customers have expressed satisfaction in making a difference and staying connected to others while at home.

“One lady even said, ‘It’s like stories my grandparents told me of World War II where everybody was kind of pitching in and helping.’ It kind of had that vibe,” Furtado said. “Everyone wanted to help these health care workers and whoever else is in desperate need of these masks.”

Kristine Brown, a retiree who belongs to two sewing groups that met at the store regularly before the pandemic, said it feels good to give back to the community.

“It feels like the right thing to do,” she said.

Brown credits Furtado’s generous spirit and the store’s strong community vibe in getting masks made. There are chairs and tables at the front of the store where the quilting and embroidery club would meet once a month. Furtado never charges them for using the space.

“We all adore John and everybody that works there,” said Pamela Ell, a Santa Rosa retiree and regular at Village Sewing. “He’s just phenomenal.”

Ell said her family jokes that Village Sewing is her “summer home” because it’s a place she goes to relax and socialize with friends. She began sewing eight years ago and learned through introductory classes at Village Sewing.

“I’ve met so many wonderful people and made good friends there,” said Ell, who still meets with her sewing group over online Zoom meetings and said she recently learned how to make masks for friends, families, care facilities and firefighters.

Meals on Wheels, elderly care groups and even the city of Santa Rosa requested masks from Furtado. Mask demand surged after the April 13 Sonoma County order for facial coverings in public spaces.

“Everybody panicked because nobody was prepared for that,” Furtado said.

One obstacle in mask making was the elastic shortage, which sold out within a day at Village Sewing. Furtado’s usual vendors didn’t have any left, either. Elastic secures masks around the ears.

“Nobody has elastic. You can’t order it on Amazon. Some people can get it from Etsy. Everybody is desperate for elastic to make masks,” he said.

Furtado emailed his customers last month explaining the elastic shortage, and those with a backstock of it from sewing projects or small, at-home sewing businesses began donating their elastic supply to the store.