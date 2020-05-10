How five Healdsburg women reinvented their businesses during the pandemic

What happens when a pandemic comes to town and life as you know it turns upside down? For five Healdsburg mothers, business-owning “mom-preneurs,” you dig in, then adapt. As they shuttered their brick and mortar stores, they started creating new models with the idea that losing their businesses is not an option.

For single mom and businesswoman Carlisle Degischer, the idea came full blown overnight. When the shelter-in-place order came down on March 17, Degischer, who runs a full-service florist, went to sleep knowing that life was changed. She woke up in the morning with a virtual farm stand on her mind.

“I started choosing things that were important to me, my son and people in the community,” she said. “I also want my community’s businesses to continue to thrive.”

While Dragonfly Floral has been in business for decades, most of its income comes from weddings and events. The pandemic, following three years of fires and floods and far too many canceled events, was the final blow that forced Degischer to remake her business.

The new reality was that events were not going to happen for weeks, if not months. How could she sustain the business she operates with her mother, Bonnie Ze; assist other local, small businesses; and provide the community with essential goods, while also schooling and supporting her 9-year-old son, Oliver, at home?

Dragonfly Farm Stand was the answer.

She got the virtual farm stand up and working within days and offered online space to 38 other businesses. They offer items from toilet paper to hand sanitizer, from candles to CSA produce boxes, from flowers to meat. Sales and feedback are encouraging.

“It’s fun to wake up every day and redefine myself,” she ruminates. The things that are most important are the Dragonfly family and the people of Healdsburg.

Because of the pandemic, she’s seeing a lot more of her son, whose classes are all done remotely. While she delights in the time she spends with her son, she admits to school being a challenge.

“The schools are getting creative, but it still gets tedious,” Degischer said. She said there were days when both she and her son ended up in tears, but there are plenty of good days, too. Her parents also help with schooling.

Degischer’s friend and fellow business owner, Michelle Schulz, owns Market 377, a gift boutique. It represents local artists and fair trade goods. She carries candles and fine jewelry, clothing and reusable shopping bags, among other gifts.

While Market 377 had an online presence in the form of a website, she didn’t have a sales site on March 17. Now she does, and her business is included in the Dragonfly farm stand as well.

“Carlisle takes care of everyone — she brings soup, hugs and whiskey when one of her friends needs help,” said Schulz. When she was invited to participate in the virtual farm stand, “I went to the shop, pulled puzzles and kits and anything for the home,” she said. She then delivered them to the farm for photographing and uploading onto the website.

Schulz is a single mother with a son, Logan, 11, in the fifth grade.

“It’s had its challenges,” Schulz said. A week ago, they hit pause. Now Logan is doing independent study based on his interests. The school has been flexible in working with them.