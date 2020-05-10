Subscribe

How five Healdsburg women reinvented their businesses during the pandemic

ANN CARRANZA
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 9, 2020, 6:05PM
Updated 50 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

What happens when a pandemic comes to town and life as you know it turns upside down? For five Healdsburg mothers, business-owning “mom-preneurs,” you dig in, then adapt. As they shuttered their brick and mortar stores, they started creating new models with the idea that losing their businesses is not an option.

For single mom and businesswoman Carlisle Degischer, the idea came full blown overnight. When the shelter-in-place order came down on March 17, Degischer, who runs a full-service florist, went to sleep knowing that life was changed. She woke up in the morning with a virtual farm stand on her mind.

“I started choosing things that were important to me, my son and people in the community,” she said. “I also want my community’s businesses to continue to thrive.”

While Dragonfly Floral has been in business for decades, most of its income comes from weddings and events. The pandemic, following three years of fires and floods and far too many canceled events, was the final blow that forced Degischer to remake her business.

The new reality was that events were not going to happen for weeks, if not months. How could she sustain the business she operates with her mother, Bonnie Ze; assist other local, small businesses; and provide the community with essential goods, while also schooling and supporting her 9-year-old son, Oliver, at home?

Dragonfly Farm Stand was the answer.

She got the virtual farm stand up and working within days and offered online space to 38 other businesses. They offer items from toilet paper to hand sanitizer, from candles to CSA produce boxes, from flowers to meat. Sales and feedback are encouraging.

“It’s fun to wake up every day and redefine myself,” she ruminates. The things that are most important are the Dragonfly family and the people of Healdsburg.

Because of the pandemic, she’s seeing a lot more of her son, whose classes are all done remotely. While she delights in the time she spends with her son, she admits to school being a challenge.

“The schools are getting creative, but it still gets tedious,” Degischer said. She said there were days when both she and her son ended up in tears, but there are plenty of good days, too. Her parents also help with schooling.

Degischer’s friend and fellow business owner, Michelle Schulz, owns Market 377, a gift boutique. It represents local artists and fair trade goods. She carries candles and fine jewelry, clothing and reusable shopping bags, among other gifts.

While Market 377 had an online presence in the form of a website, she didn’t have a sales site on March 17. Now she does, and her business is included in the Dragonfly farm stand as well.

“Carlisle takes care of everyone — she brings soup, hugs and whiskey when one of her friends needs help,” said Schulz. When she was invited to participate in the virtual farm stand, “I went to the shop, pulled puzzles and kits and anything for the home,” she said. She then delivered them to the farm for photographing and uploading onto the website.

Schulz is a single mother with a son, Logan, 11, in the fifth grade.

“It’s had its challenges,” Schulz said. A week ago, they hit pause. Now Logan is doing independent study based on his interests. The school has been flexible in working with them.

As a gift store, Market 377 has been part of the holidays, graduations and births in Healdsburg. “It’s the piece we miss most, being in community,” she said.

All five women spoke of opportunity and gratitude and economic survival during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The universe provides,” said Schulz. “I’m grateful for generosity,” she said.

For Erin Morris, owner of Fideaux Pet Boutique, the focus early this month was on opening for curbside service starting Friday, when retail opened with restrictions.

“We’re staying in business by the skin of our teeth,” said Morris, 43. Morris has one son, Max, 13. Luckily for Morris, Max is adept at doing his online schooling, though she had to take away his Xbox.

“The teachers have been awesome and their communications have been great, but it’s hard on Max because he’s really social and he’s stuck at home,” she said.

“It’s the small, charming, mom and pop shops that might not be here if we don’t get the support we need,” she said. “Shop small, shop local.”

Jessica Timmsen’s business, Mr. Moon’s, started with her mother 40 years ago in Calistoga. The two women are business partners.

Mr. Moon’s is an eclectic gift shop. They did brisk business with gift baskets at Easter. She offered the idea on social media and people enthusiastically purchased, but it hasn’t been easy, and she’s worried.

While all these women focus on community and gratitude, they are all narrowly hanging on to their businesses. They’ve all faced the daunting applications for small business loans offered by the federal or local governments. Only one of them has received funding so far.

Dragonfly has been able to retain many of its employees and independent contractors, thanks to the quick pivot. The others haven’t been so fortunate. A common thread among them is their desire to bring their furloughed staff back to regular working hours.

Timmsen, 43, has a son, 12, in junior high and daughter, 7, in second grade. She’s available to both of them for questions and assistance.

“Both the kids are doing well, under the circumstances, though some days we crash and burn,” she said. But she can’t help but worry. She has employees who have been with her for eight or nine years, yet she “has a kiddo with asthma,” and doesn’t want him at risk.

“It’s all a fine line — I want the business to resume — safely,” she said.

She reiterated Morris’s theme of supporting small businesses. “For me, personally, it’s a reciprocal relationship between us and Healdsburg. I want to be here for another 30 years. A dollar spent in the community stays in this community.”

Katrina Schjerbeck, 45, co-owns Gallery Lulo with friend and artist Karen Gilbert. She’s married with two children, 11 and 6.

The schooling part is a challenge for her. “I’ve discovered that I’m a terrible teacher,” she said with a laugh. She applauds the school for doing a good job with both curriculum and communications. They worked to find the right pace for them.

The gallery represents 40 artists, seven of them from Healdsburg. Since many people are not purchasing high-end jewelry, ceramics and fine art currently, she is focused on an online interview series with the artists.

“We’re becoming more introspective because we feel it’s important that art and culture are represented during crises, though they usually take a back seat. We cherish community culture,” she said.

The business has been operating for 11 years. She and her husband, Ed Daniels, live and work in Healdsburg, and their children go to school in the town as well.

“Small businesses are part of this town. We bring something unique to the table. We have much to celebrate living here, but we can’t take it for granted,” Schjerbeck said. “This business is like a child. I will do whatever it takes.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine