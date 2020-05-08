No arrests made after protesters rally at California Capitol to blast Gov. Newsom

Hundreds of protesters came to the California’s state Capitol on Thursday for another demonstration against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus stay-at-home order, but this time they couldn’t get onto the grounds.

Six days after 32 people were arrested at a boisterous rally on the downtown landmark’s steps, the protesters were met by steel barriers ringing the west end of the property – the spot where the rally was supposed to be held – and about 200 California Highway Patrol officers in helmets and masks patrolling the grounds. The CHP has banned all protests on property for the time being.

Although the east side of Capitol Park was left open, the demonstrators settled for a peaceful rally on the sidewalk along the west side in what was billed as “A National Day of Prayer – Building Bridges.” They took communion, blasted Newsom’s stewardship of the coronavirus pandemic and literally offered an olive branch to the CHP officers standing guard, saying they were just carrying out Newsom’s orders.

Sacramento Police said late Thursday that no one was arrested in the demonstrations.

Newsom “is going to continue being the wicked man he is,” said one of the rally’s leaders, Tim Thompson, a conservative pastor from Riverside County, as he addressed the throng. “I pray against Gavin Newsom and what he’s doing to you men and women in blue.”

The crowd of about 300 was largely a mix of President Donald Trump supporters, anti-vaccination protesters and others simply demanding that Newsom roll back his stay-at-home order. Few wore masks or practiced social distancing. The rally was organized by Freedom Angels, an anti-vaccination group that has frequently protested at the Capitol over the past three years.

“Please, sir, we have the right to work,” read one sign. “Open California now,” read another.

Some demonstrators waved American flags; at least one brought a pro-police Blue Lives Matter flag. Sarah, a woman from Placerville who identified herself as a police officer’s wife, said she was praying for the CHP officers who were having to enforce improper orders on the Capitol grounds.

“It’s not fair to put our officers in the middle of it,” said Sarah, who wouldn’t give her last name.

Descending from the back of a pickup truck that served as an event stage, Thompson carried an olive tree in a terra cotta pot to the fence line and appealed for one of the officers to come forward and accept the tree.

“This is a sign of peace, a sign of unity,” he said. He contrasted the goodness of the CHP officers with “those dark forces” inside the Capitol building.

But none of the officers would come within 25 feet of the fence line, and the tree was left on the sidewalk. Retaking the stage a few minutes later, Thompson addressed the officers again.

“I know this: Many of you wanted to come up and take that olive tree,” the pastor said, before having communion bread and grape juice distributed to the demonstrators.

‘Our rights and freedoms’

Arriving shortly after 8 a.m., some on a chartered bus from Southern California, demonstrators were dismayed to see the CHP officers in riot gear blocking the west lawn.

“We’re being treated like we’re criminals,” complained Maxi Greenwood, a protester who rode from San Diego, as she eyed the CHP officers in riot gear. She added that demonstrators “are here to stand up for our rights and freedoms.”