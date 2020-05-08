Santa Rosa police searching for missing 77-year-old woman

Santa Rosa police are searching for a 77-year-old woman who went missing after leaving her home Thursday morning.

Ruby Kirkpatrick left her home in the area of Matchpoint Avenue in Santa Rosa about 9 a.m., police said in a news release. She is healthy and able to walk far distances, but might get confused easily.

Kirkpatrick often walks to various businesses along Sebastopol Road and doesn’t venture far from that area, police said.

Kirkpatrick is African American and is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, police said. She weighs about 125 pounds, is bald and usually wears a black or gray sunhat. It’s not known what she was wearing when she left her home Thursday morning, but she does wear prescription glasses and often carries a black purse and black backpack with her.

Multiple officers are in the area looking for Kirkpatrick. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Santa Rosa Police Department at 707-528-5222.

