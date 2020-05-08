New metrics for counties to reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday outlined benchmarks that counties would have to meet if they want to reopen more types of businesses ahead of a later phase of Stage 2 of his plan to reopen the state. These businesses could be reopened under a process established by the state called “regional variance.”

They include shopping malls, car washes, tanning facilities, landscape gardening, child care facilities, schools and dine-in restaurants. Such businesses are not allowed to reopen on Friday.

Sonoma County Heath Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the county is on track for meeting most of the requirements, but the growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among the county’s roughly 500,000 residents continues appears to be the main impediment.

Key regional variance requirements include:

Counties can have no more than one confirmed COVID-19 case per 10,000 people in the past 14 days. There have been 76 new cases in Sonoma County over the past 14 days. The county would need 50 or fewer deaths over a similar period to clear the threshold.

No coronavirus deaths for 14 days: Sonoma County’s most recent death was Sunday, May 3, meaning the earliest Sonoma County could reopen dining rooms under state guidelines would be May 17.

A minimum of 1.5 tests administered daily per 1,000 residents: The county’s goal is to test 800 residents per day, exceeding the requirement of 750 tests.

At least 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents: Sonoma County would need 75 contact tracers. Mase said the county currently exceeds this goal.

Other requirements include having a local surge capacity of 35% at hospitals; the ability to house 15% of residents experiencing homelessness; having more than a 14-day supply of protective gear at skilled nursing facilities, as well as a steady supply chain; the ability to support essential workers when sick or exposed. Mase said Thursday the county could meet these remaining requirements.