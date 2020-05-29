As fire season approaches, Sonoma County prepares for possible PG&E shut-offs amid coronavirus pandemic

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here .

When Santa Rosa Junior College administrators started discussing moving the fall semester online because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to plan for the possibility that a PG&E power shut-off could disrupt learning even further.

“It would be very difficult to remain open,” if the power is turned off, said college spokeswoman Erin Bricker.

“Even if it was limited to a small area of the district, we’d have a really hard time (because) not everybody would be operating under the same conditions,” she said.

Last year, PG&E cut power across Sonoma County five times, when a combination of high temperatures, extreme dryness and gusty winds increased the risk of the utility’s equipment sparking a fire. The planned outages stirred frustration among residents, business owners, school officials and students, who are now bracing for the possibility that the outages — and potential wildfires — will overlap with the COVID-19 pandemic and further disrupt their lives, work or education.

Sonoma County officials have been preparing for that overlap, and will meet over the summer with local organizations to further discuss contingency plans, said Chris Godley, the county’s emergency management director.

“We understand people are fatigued. We know what they’ve been through these last several years — certainly these last couple months have been more challenging than any of us thought it could be,” Godley said. “It’s going to come down to us as people, as neighbors, as families — our willingness to look out for one another and provide help to each other.”

The county has asked the California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC, to direct PG&E to coordinate with local governments before initiating a shut-off and provide backup power for essential medical facilities.

On Thursday, the CPUC also approved new guidelines for electric utilities during power shut-offs, including working with local communities to improve communication and notification plans. The guidelines go into effect immediately, and also require the utilities restore service after a shut-off as soon as possible, and within 24 hours after the hazardous weather conditions have passed if it is safe to do so.

Plans underway

PG&E has been working to reduce the impact of the shut-offs this year, representatives announced during a webinar earlier this month to inform the community of its plans for the upcoming fire season. The goal is to reduce the number of customers affected by the outages by nearly one-third and restore power in about half the time it took last year, Joe Horak, senior manager of the utility’s North Bay and Sonoma Division, said during the webinar.

“We understand the importance of keeping the lights on, especially given the current stay-at-home orders, and we are determined to do everything possible to address both the impact of COVID-19 and the threat of catastrophic wildfires,” said Vanessa Bryan, a manager with PG&E’s local customer experience team, during the webinar. “But our overriding goal remains to ensure public safety, and public safety power shut-off is an important tool for doing so.”

The utility plans to install more than 600 devices that will redirect power and limit the size of the shut-offs so fewer customers will be affected, Horak said. There will be more field crews, helicopters and planes inspecting power lines to speed up the process of restoring power, and PG&E will use infrared equipment to continue work at night.