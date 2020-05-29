Subscribe

As fire season approaches, Sonoma County prepares for possible PG&E shut-offs amid coronavirus pandemic

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 29, 2020, 6:55AM
Updated 1 hour ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

To see how Sonoma County is doing on each of the 16 indicators developed by the state to serve as benchmarks for local counties seeking to reopen, go here.

When Santa Rosa Junior College administrators started discussing moving the fall semester online because of the coronavirus pandemic, they had to plan for the possibility that a PG&E power shut-off could disrupt learning even further.

“It would be very difficult to remain open,” if the power is turned off, said college spokeswoman Erin Bricker.

“Even if it was limited to a small area of the district, we’d have a really hard time (because) not everybody would be operating under the same conditions,” she said.

Last year, PG&E cut power across Sonoma County five times, when a combination of high temperatures, extreme dryness and gusty winds increased the risk of the utility’s equipment sparking a fire. The planned outages stirred frustration among residents, business owners, school officials and students, who are now bracing for the possibility that the outages — and potential wildfires — will overlap with the COVID-19 pandemic and further disrupt their lives, work or education.

Sonoma County officials have been preparing for that overlap, and will meet over the summer with local organizations to further discuss contingency plans, said Chris Godley, the county’s emergency management director.

“We understand people are fatigued. We know what they’ve been through these last several years — certainly these last couple months have been more challenging than any of us thought it could be,” Godley said. “It’s going to come down to us as people, as neighbors, as families — our willingness to look out for one another and provide help to each other.”

The county has asked the California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC, to direct PG&E to coordinate with local governments before initiating a shut-off and provide backup power for essential medical facilities.

On Thursday, the CPUC also approved new guidelines for electric utilities during power shut-offs, including working with local communities to improve communication and notification plans. The guidelines go into effect immediately, and also require the utilities restore service after a shut-off as soon as possible, and within 24 hours after the hazardous weather conditions have passed if it is safe to do so.

Plans underway

PG&E has been working to reduce the impact of the shut-offs this year, representatives announced during a webinar earlier this month to inform the community of its plans for the upcoming fire season. The goal is to reduce the number of customers affected by the outages by nearly one-third and restore power in about half the time it took last year, Joe Horak, senior manager of the utility’s North Bay and Sonoma Division, said during the webinar.

“We understand the importance of keeping the lights on, especially given the current stay-at-home orders, and we are determined to do everything possible to address both the impact of COVID-19 and the threat of catastrophic wildfires,” said Vanessa Bryan, a manager with PG&E’s local customer experience team, during the webinar. “But our overriding goal remains to ensure public safety, and public safety power shut-off is an important tool for doing so.”

The utility plans to install more than 600 devices that will redirect power and limit the size of the shut-offs so fewer customers will be affected, Horak said. There will be more field crews, helicopters and planes inspecting power lines to speed up the process of restoring power, and PG&E will use infrared equipment to continue work at night.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, has also introduced a bill that requires utilities to take steps to reduce the duration and frequency of planned outages, in the hopes of ultimately eliminating their use. If passed, SB 1312 would require utilities to harden their infrastructure that prompted the shut-off and report back to the CPUC on their progress a year after the planned outage. The CPUC would also have to hold hearings to determine whether a shut-off abides by its standards.

“SB 1312 provides the framework to ensure that power shut-off events become the tool of last resort, and not the default strategy we saw across Northern California last fall,” McGuire said in a news release. “With fire season fast approaching, we must ensure that these devastating shut-off events do not continue to disrupt and endanger the lives of Californians.”

Retailers fear impact

Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler said this spring’s shelter-in-place orders are similar to a PG&E shut-off — both actions are intended to save lives, but consequently shut down parts of the economy.

The impact the outages will have on local businesses will depend on their timing and duration, but even so, “the last thing (businesses) need right now is a power shut-off,” Eyler said.

“It would just be another setback because any time that we can’t open our doors to generate revenue and provide employment for our staff, it hurts the company and it hurts the employees,” said Vince Albano, the CEO of Mary’s Pizza Shack. “It couldn’t come at a worse time at the heels of this (pandemic). We’re already going to be very, very short on our sales.”

Up until Saturday, restaurants like Mary’s Pizza Shack weren’t permitted to offer dine-in service because of the coronavirus, and so were restricted to pickup or delivery orders. With the most recent shelter-in-place order, restaurants can now open for outdoor dining service only, so long as they abide by strict social distancing guidelines.

Despite the challenges planned outages would bring, Albano said he understood that PG&E needs to conduct shut-offs to prevent wildfires, which would be much more catastrophic. The restaurant chain purchased mobile generators for three of its 14  stores that are most likely to be hit by the outages. But if other locations are affected, they will have to close until power is restored.

Albano said he considered getting a larger, permanent generator, but when the pandemic hit, it forced him and his staff to put that planning on hold and focus their attention on the immediate crisis.

“It does wear you down,” he said. “There is no emotional downtime — you just keep grinding through it. We just adapt — restaurateurs are very adaptable and we find a way to survive.”

Brett Martinez, chief executive officer for Redwood Credit Union of Santa Rosa, said he wasn’t too worried about how the shut-offs would impact operations. Redwood’s branches and back offices either have generators or can be hooked up to mobile generators to continue functioning during a blackout. And if employees working remotely lose power at their home, Martinez said they could come into one of the branches or back offices to work. He added that the office would maintain social distancing to continue protecting employees and customers from COVID-19.

But Martinez said he was concerned about the impact the shut-offs — on top of the pandemic and fires — could have on the community as a whole.

“We’re a very resilient area,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for everybody and what people keep bouncing back from, but there’s some point in time people can only take so much.”

Online learning

Santa Rosa Junior College’s emergency operations center will be activated if a shut-off is announced, and will be prepared to operate without grid electricity if necessary, Bricker said. The center will decide on a case-by-case basis if it will be feasible to continue remote learning during an outage.

“I think we’d more than likely err on the side of pausing any education that’s going on, any classes that’s going on, while the (shut-off) is occurring because in that situation we can’t really ensure that everybody has the same level of access because we have instructors and students all over the county,” Bricker said.

If Santa Rosa City Schools are still using remote learning in the fall, and an outage makes that instruction impossible, Superintendent Diann Kitamura said teachers will likely prepare some type of paper-pencil packet for students to do on their own.

Even so, Kitamura expressed concerns about the toll recent disasters have taken on local students. Between October 2017, when the North Bay fires devastated the community, to the end of this school year, Santa Rosa students have missed an average of 75 days of in-person classes, which is about 14% of in-school instruction.

“It’s not that kids are not getting great learning during this distance learning period. I think the worry is the difference in what some kids are able to do and what other kids are not able to do,” Kitamura said.

Staying safe at distance

To support residents affected by the shut-offs last year, PG&E opened customer resource centers, which offered air conditioning, restrooms and stations to charge electronic devices. While the utility plans to operate these centers again this fall, officials acknowledged they might look different in the era of social distancing.

Staffers running the centers will likely have to wear masks and gloves, and will limit the number of people inside a center at a time, Bryan said. PG&E might also set up drive-thru sites or have staffers drive to communities to hand out certain resources to limit in-person contact.

In the past, residents who lost power could stay with friends or family that were unaffected by the shut-offs. But that may not be possible this year, if residents are still supposed to isolate in their homes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Godley said he hopes residents will respect whatever orders are in place in the fall, even though it may be difficult.

“We know COVID-19 has been a significant stresser,” he said. “But we’re hoping that people won’t let go of those hard-won preparedness gains … and that when this year rolls around, they’ll continue to be able to take care of themselves and their family, even their neighbors, while still being safe amid COVID-19. It’s a big ask.”

