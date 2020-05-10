Subscribe

Car club takes a drive through downtown Santa Rosa to show gratitude to front-line workers

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2020, 10:45AM
Updated 4 hours ago

There’s much to love about even an ordinary, any-old-weekend road rally of classic automobiles.

Each owner of a pampered, glimmering beauty attains a state of bliss while driving his or her own collectible car and admiring the others in the procession. As observers spot the movable feast, many swoon.

All of that happened Saturday during a leisurely tour of Santa Rosa by the Cruisin’ North Car Club of Sonoma County — and more.

This was an act of gratitude. Members of the 33-year-old, charitable car club organized the Thank You Cruise to demonstrate their appreciation of nurses, doctors, medical technicians and other health care professionals who toil and place themselves at risk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The motorcade of about 50 cars set out shortly after 1 p.m. from the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts store on Santa Rosa Avenue. Club president Steve Martin, driving his 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, led the cruise to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Staffers gazed out windows to take in the spectacle of a parade of glorious cars fueled by gratitude. Many of the drivers and passengers displayed signs of thanks.

From Memorial the procession took side streets and Mendocino Avenue to the Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital alongside the Luther Burbank Center at Mark West Springs Road and Highway 101.

Some participants in the cruise made donations that the Cruisin’ North Car Club will spend to benefit local nurses.

