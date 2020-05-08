SAVANNAH, Ga.— Outrage is spreading over a shooting of a black man that led to murder charges more than two months later against a white father and son, but "all that matters is what the facts tell us,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said Friday.

And once the GBI was brought into the case, "we came up fairly quickly with the solid belief that there’s sufficient cause to charge them with felony murder and aggravated assault," Reynolds said at a news conference.

The investigation continues now that Gregory and Travis McMichael have been booked into the Glynn County Jail in the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, and Reynolds said “every stone will be uncovered.”

But in response to a question about racial intent in the shooting, Reynolds said “there is no hate crime in Georgia. There isn't. It is one of four or five states that doesn’t have one.”

The McMichaels told police they pursued Arbery, with another person recording them on video, after spotting him running in their neighborhood. The father and son said they thought he matched the appearance of a burglary suspect recorded on a surveillance camera.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, has said she thinks her son, a former football player, was just jogging in the Satilla Shores neighborhood before he was killed on a Sunday afternoon.

National outrage over the case swelled this week after the cellphone video was leaked and shared on social media.

Those close to Arbery celebrated the news but also expressed frustration at the long wait.

“This should have occurred the day it happened,” said Akeem Baker, one of Arbery's close friends in Brunswick. “There’s no way without the video this would have occurred. I’m just glad the light’s shining very bright on this situation.”

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the slain man's father, Marcus Arbery, said it's outrageous it took so long for arrests to be made.

“This is the first step to justice,” Crump said in a statement. "This murderous father and son duo took the law into their own hands. It’s a travesty of justice that they enjoyed their freedom for 74 days after taking the life of a young black man who was simply jogging.”

The GBI announced the arrests the day after it began its own investigation at the request of an outside prosecutor. The felony murder charges against Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, mean that a victim was killed during the commission of an underlying felony, in this case aggravated assault. The charge doesn't require intent to kill.

A GBI news release said the McMichaels “confronted Arbery with two firearms. During the encounter, Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery.”

Reynolds said he didn't know whether the McMichaels had an attorney who could comment.

Gregory McMichael served as an investigator for Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson before retiring last year. The connection caused Johnson to recuse herself from the case.

At a news conference in Atlanta before the arrests were announced Thursday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters he was confident state investigators would “find the truth.”

“Earlier this week, I watched the video depicting Mr. Arbery’s last moments alive,” Kemp said. “I can tell you it’s absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers.”

Gregory McMichael told police he suspected the runner was the same man filmed by a security camera committing a break-in. He and his grown son, Travis McMichael, grabbed guns and began a pursuit in a pickup truck.