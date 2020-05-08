Subscribe

Two children killed in Oakland multi-vehicle highway crash

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 8, 2020, 7:53AM
OAKLAND — A multi-car crash on an Oakland highway killed two children and left a third and a woman injured, authorities said.

The woman and children were in a Honda Accord that went out of control on westbound Interstate 580 at around 11:30 a.m. and rear-ended a Ford truck parked in the center divide that was being used by California Department of Transportation workers, the California Highway Patrol said.

A minivan then struck the Honda, killing two children. The third child had moderate injuries and the woman driver was hospitalized with major injuries, authorities said.

Their ages or identities were not immediately released.

Nobody else was hurt in the accident.

Investigators don't believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation, the CHP said.

