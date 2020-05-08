The judge told Shelley Luther she didn't have to go to jail.

The owner of Salon à la Mode in Dallas had been operating her business despite a temporary restraining order last week from Dallas County State District Judge Eric Moyé. She kept operating despite a county official's cease-and-desist letter ordering her to close - a letter she ripped up April 25 before a crowd of protesters in a theatrical display of defiance during an Open Texas rally in Frisco, 30 miles north of Dallas.

"Come and get it, Judge Clay Jenkins," she said, referring to the top county official as she threw shreds of his letter to the crowd, the Dallas Morning News reported.

As Luther faced criminal and civil contempt-of-court charges, Moyé offered her a chance to make things right: She had to admit her actions were selfish and wrong and that she would follow the law.

On each condition, Luther refused.

"I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I'm selfish, because feeding my kids is not selfish," she said in court Tuesday, CBS DFW reported. "I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they'd rather feed their kids. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than kids getting fed, then please go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to shut down the salon."

He sentenced Luther to seven days in jail.

But on Thursday, the state Supreme Court ordered her release. A Dallas Morning News video shows her leaving jail amid a cheering crowd with balloons.

Annette Norred, a paralegal at the law firm representing the salon owner, told The Washington Post that the court's order was in response to a petition filed to free her.

"We are thrilled that the Supreme Court of Texas decided that the judge's overreach needed to be corrected," Norred said. "And we are thrilled for Shelley to be able to be back with her family and with her work family that she has sacrificed so much to support."

The Supreme Court order came as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, escalated his criticism of the judge's decision, which he earlier suggested was too restrictive. In a Thursday statement, he announced he was modifying his coronavirus-related executive orders in a way intended to free her early.

"Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen," he said.

President Donald Trump also backed Luther on Thursday, as Abbott visited the White House: "I was watching the salon owner and she looked so great, so professional, so good," said the president, who has also expressed sympathy for protesters defying stay-at-home orders. "And she was talking about her children. She has to feed her children."

Norred said the governor's announcement was "wonderful, and great for people going forward." But she said the law firm does not believe Luther's release was connected to it.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced the state would allow hair salons and barber shops to reopen by Friday, an earlier timetable than expected after facing pressure from members of his party and business owners. A number of Texas hair salons and stylists have shown defiance, saying they are financially desperate and unable to pay bills.

Warren Norred, Luther's attorney (and Annette Norred's husband), said the salon would not be shutting down before Friday, even as it incurs a $500 fine for each day it violates Moyé's order.