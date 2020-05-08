These are the California businesses that can reopen and these are the rules they must follow

After weeks of stay-at-home orders, California will allow some retailers to reopen on Friday.

Here is what is open and what is not based on Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan:

Open with curbside service

Bookstores

Music stores

Toy stores

Florists

Sporting goods retailers

Clothing stores

Other "low-risk" retailers

The governor's office said it also was hoping to allow some manufacturing and logistics businesses to reopen with social distancing and safety rules.

Guidance for businesses before they reopen

Perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan.

Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them.

Implement individual control measures and screenings.

Implement disinfecting protocolsImplement physical distancing guidanceBest practices for reopening.

Retailers should increase pickup and delivery service options and encourage physical distancing during pickup — such as loading items directly into a customer's trunk or leaving items at their door.

Retailers should install hands-free devices, if possible, including motion sensor lights, contactless payment systems, automatic soap and paper towel dispensers, and timecard systems.

Manufacturing companies should close break rooms, use barriers or increase distance between tables and chairs to separate workers and discourage congregating during breaks. Where possible, create outdoor break areas with shade covers and seating that ensures physical distancing.

Warehouses should minimize transaction time between warehouse employees and transportation personnel. Perform gate check-ins and paperwork digitally if feasible. Warehouse workers should clean delivery vehicles and equipment before and after delivery, carry additional sanitation materials during deliveries, and use clean personal protective equipment for each delivery stop.

(Source: State of California)

What's coming next

Newsom has said he hopes to have more information about restaurants in the coming days. Schools could reopen under modifications in the summer.

What remains closed

Offices, shopping malls and dine-in restaurants are still ordered shut. Personal grooming businesses, entertainment venues, live concerts and sports are also not included in the first phase of Newsom's reopening plan.