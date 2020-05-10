Lawsuit targets Sonoma State, California universities over refunds for student fees

A Sonoma State University sophomore is suing the 23-school California State University system, leading a growing call from students who say they aren’t getting the experience they paid for and want some of their money back.

Two lawsuits seeking class-action status were filed in federal courts in Los Angeles and Oakland, accusing the CSU and University of California systems of “profiting from this pandemic” by retaining fees for services that were no longer available, according to the complaint.

Sonoma State student Akayla Miller, 19, of San Diego, the plaintiff in the CSU case filed on April 27, is one of thousands of people nationwide calling on their university or college to refund fees for a spring semester that’s been diminished since distance education became the norm during the coronavirus pandemic.

Petitions circulating on campuses around the country have amassed tens of thousands of signatures, prompting lawsuits in several states to try and compel schools to reimburse students for all or part of their costs.

Sonoma State has so far provided refunds for housing, meal plans and parking. The university has offered little guidance for reimbursements beyond that, but advised against students dropping classes since it could affect their eligibility for financial aid.

Miller, whose lawsuit is not seeking the reimbursement of tuition, said she was inspired to act after hearing the stories of other students who were immediately shut down when they asked for refunds, and voiced their frustrations on social media. Some remarked the money could be used for rent, groceries or supporting family members who are struggling to make ends meet, Miller said.

If the lawsuit is allowed to go forward as a class action and is successful, the CSU network could owe millions of dollars in partial refunds to at least 480,000 students statewide.

“The ultimate goal in all of this is to get our fees refunded,” Miller said. “But it also sends a message that they can’t treat students like this. It’s not fair to pass their financial hardships on to students in a time when it can be so tumultuous. It’s not fair for them to treat us like this.”

According to the complaint, campus fees for a Cal State university could range from $847 to $4,201, depending on the school. SSU increased its campus-based fee by nearly 4% in the fall to $1,069.

SSU officials declined to comment on the lawsuit, directing inquiries to the Cal State Chancellor’s Office.

Mike Uhlenkamp, a CSU spokesman, said in a statement that the universities “will vigorously defend against this suit.”

“The complaint misstates the facts,” he said. “Every CSU campus continued to fulfill its mission of providing instruction and services to its students.”

Mark Pulido, 21, of Santa Rosa, a senior at Sonoma State, said he started inquiring about a refund not long after the university closed its doors on March 12.

He felt the 9,000 students were at least entitled to a refund of $1,069 in fees paid for facilities and services on a campus they were barred from entering for more than half the semester.

Pulido said he tried to talk to professors, the financial aid office, the COVID-19 call center, and even student government representatives, but had no luck.