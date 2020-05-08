Yosemite employees evicted amid coronavirus pandemic

One employee inside now-closed Yosemite National Park often hears from friends about how wonderful it must be to shelter in place near roaring waterfalls and serene Sierra Nevada meadows bordered by iconic granite mountains.

The reality hasn’t been as idyllic. Laid-off employees wonder when the park will reopen and if they’ll get another paycheck while racking up debt to buy food in the wilderness – what requires a 3-mile round-trip hike for some to a store in Yosemite Valley. Shuttle buses stopped running after the popular California park closed to visitors in March.

This week, an estimated 90 shuttle bus drivers and Yosemite transportation workers got worse news: evictions. Their layoffs require them to leave Yosemite by May 21. Park shuttles aren’t expected to run again until early 2021.

Among the evicted: People without close family or any nearby, including former foster youth and some elderly, longtime Yosemite workers.

“Do you know how heartbreaking it is to see a 70-year-old cry?” a worker said tearfully about one of these longtime Yosemite employees being evicted.

These are the first reported Yosemite evictions solely because of layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yosemite’s concessionaire – Yosemite Hospitality, a subsidiary of Philadelphia-based Aramark – held a conference call with evicted employees Thursday. Company managers reportedly told them repeatedly that Aramark is “graciously” giving them until later this month to leave instead of 72 hours. Employees were hoping for more protection amid the pandemic from their “Aramark family” – another phrase reportedly used multiple times by Aramark leaders during the call.

Aramark spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment. Park Service spokespeople deferred to Aramark, calling the matter an Aramark employee relations issue.

Aramark workers interviewed for this story were not named because of employee concerns it could affect their future employment or current park housing.

What about Gov. Newsom’s eviction moratoriaum?

The Yosemite evictions are in spite of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order calling for a statewide moratorium on evictions through May 31.

It’s unclear how the order pertains to federal lands, including national parks. One Yosemite employee said Aramark leaders stressed that the company has the right to evict them because their housing is contingent on employment. Aramark employees in Yosemite pay around $100 a month to live in shared employee housing.

In Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to the south, employees of its concessionaire, Delaware North, were made to leave those parks at the end of March.

Yosemite, like other parks around the country, remains closed indefinitely. Park officials announced last month that its historic Wawona Hotel will not reopen this year.

The park has not announced how long its buses will sit idle, but employees said they were told they won’t run again until January 2021. Evicted workers said they weren’t guaranteed they’d get their jobs back when the buses start running again – or that Aramark employees in other departments won’t also be evicted at some point following their layoffs. Aramark employs approximately 1,200 Yosemite Hospitality workers.

If Yosemite does reopen to visitors this summer without shuttle buses, one transportation employee said: “The traffic is going to be so bad. … This summer is going to be a nightmare. People just need to stay away from Yosemite.”

Yosemite had approximately 4.6 million visitors in 2019.

Yosemite buses on hiatus

One employee said they were told shuttles will be out of commission for so long because of social distancing concerns – riders not being able to stay far enough apart inside the buses.

Visitor complaints last year about overloaded Yosemite buses and long waits led to the Park Service giving Aramark an ultimatum in 2019: Improve bus service or face financial penalties.

One transportation worker said part of the problem was Aramark didn’t order parts for mechanics to fix buses in a timely manner.

These shuttle buses pick up visitors primarily around Yosemite Valley and are different from the YARTS buses that transport visitors to and from the park.

Aramark plans to cash out vacation and sick time so evicted employees have money to leave Yosemite, one worker said, but some have little left. Managers encouraged workers to use it a couple months ago, they said, as COVID-19 became more of a concern in the U.S.

Otherwise, they said, Aramark managers offered them tips such as going to homeless shelters or getting unemployment assistance, what many are still waiting to receive.

One worker said they’re hoping the governor intervenes to stop the evictions.

“We’re waiting for a Hail Mary right now. That’s about it.”