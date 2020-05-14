Santa Rosa hotel rooms booked for first responders amid pandemic go largely unused

Out of concern the coronavirus could run rampant this spring among its essential workers, Santa Rosa in March agreed to spend $100,000 to reserve a block of hotel rooms, most of which have remained empty ever since, without need to quarantine police officers and firefighters as once expected.

City Manager Sean McGlynn, acting at the request of the city’s fire and police departments, used his emergency powers to authorize the deal with the Hotel La Rose in Railroad Square. However, none of the 19 rooms the city booked have been used for that initial intended purpose.

“The contract was created to have a way to ensure that the city has rooms secured to keep all potentially infected firefighters, police officers, and other essential city employees from exposing and infecting their families during the public health emergency,” city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said in an email.

Under the deal, which was extended in April, Hotel La Rose was paid $79 daily per room — and double that amount if occupied.

To date, about $71,000 has been spent, and no essential worker has stayed a night in one of the rooms at La Rose. One room has been used during the day by the Santa Rosa Fire Department’s two-person Pandemic Response Unit, allowing them to be centrally located during downtime and breaks, Mertens said.

“The city manager approved reserving the hotel rooms early on to ensure the city had a plan in place when we didn’t know what the potential infection of our own city staff may look like,” Mertens said.

Nine police employees and one fire staffer have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including Detective Marylou Armer, who died March 31 after contracting the virus.

Santa Rosa’s plan was not unique among cities responding to the coronavirus, Mertens said. The City Council will be asked to ratify the contract and its extension, which have a maximum value of nearly $200,000 but an expected cost of about half that, at a meeting Tuesday. The deal is set to expire next weekend.

“We don’t have plans to extend now that more expedited COVID-19 testing is available here in Sonoma County to our first responders as well as our other essential city workers,” Mertens said.

The Pandemic Response Unit, consisting of a pandemic and an EMT, was formed April 14 as the fire department responded to the risks of the coronavirus pandemic. Having space at La Rose has helped the unit remain isolated from the rest of the firefighting force.

The city may seek funding from the federal government to reimburse the expense of the rooms, as well as other costs incurred by the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The city will be pursuing all available federal funding resources and opportunities to help provide relief for our costs so that we can continue to make sure our first responders and essential front line staff are able to do their jobs while protecting their families and the greater community from potential infection,” Mertens said.

As of Thursday, county officials had confirmed 337 total and 133 active cases with four deaths, though the spread of the virus is almost certainly more widespread than the official numbers due to insufficient testing.

A manager at La Rose declined to comment, saying he was not authorized to discuss the deal. A regional manager for the hotel did not respond to a request for comment.

Several local hotels — including Motel 6, the Sandman, the Flamingo, the Astro and the Azura — were considered along with Hotel La Rose, said Brandalyn Tramel, a purchasing agent for Santa Rosa. The city had been actively looking at hotels for pandemic-related reasons and has placed 71 homeless people into rooms at the Sandman through a separate program.

Hotel La Rose, which has a 19-room wing that isn’t connected to the rest of the hotel, aligned with the city’s goals of securing rooms without risk of exposing hotel staff or any other patrons, Tramel said.

Motel 6 also presented an opportunity but wanted a much longer commitment of at least 90 days and more than three times as many rooms, she said.

