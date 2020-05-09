From 760 miles away, an Oregon mother's agonizing wait for her son's death or recovery

It's a Tuesday evening when the bad news comes. Alyce LaGasse can barely hear her son over the phone. He is hoarse and struggling to breathe. He's calling from a hospital in Salt Lake City, where he arrived in an ambulance.

Alyce had been thinking a lot about covid-19 before this moment, and not just because she's 70. She's read those news stories about people dying alone, with no relatives allowed to hold their hand, or hold a proper funeral, and it makes her heart hurt. She feels for these families, contemplating the thought of not being there for the ones she loves. She's a natural caregiver, always has been.

And now here's Adam on the phone. Adam, her baby boy, even if he's now 48. Adam, the sweetheart who never fails to look you in the eye and say, "How are you? What can I do for you today?" Adam, the vulnerable one, the paralegal living for years with diabetes, who just took the biggest leap of faith in his life a few months ago, when he left Oregon and moved to Utah because he finally met someone great.

It makes so little sense at first, because everything Alyce knows about covid-19 suggests she should be at risk, in this condominium building filled mostly with older people; here in Portland, just 180 miles south of Kirkland, Washington, where the outbreak first erupted in the United States.

Not Adam. And now, suddenly, here she is, thinking about the nightmare of outliving one of her children.

At times, Adam has struggled a little to breathe out there in Midvale, about a half-hour drive outside Salt Lake City. Ever since he arrived in November, there would be times when he'd be huffing and puffing. But he's not one to complain, Alyce knows, and he always just waves it away, saying it's just the elevation.

This time is different. First, his fiancee, Wendy Higgins, takes him to an urgent care place, and they barely let him through the door. They pack him into an ambulance that takes him straight to the university medical center in Salt Lake.

The emergency room physicians tell Adam he has pneumonia in both lungs and congestive heart failure. They give him oxygen and order a test for the coronavirus.

When Alyce gets off the phone with Adam, she calls Wendy, who tells her that the emergency room wouldn't let her in. She had waited in the parking lot for hours, unsure of what to do.

Now Wendy is home. She is coughing, too.

When Alyce hangs up from that call, she turns to her empty condo. "Alexa," she says, "How many cases of coronavirus are there in Utah?" And the answer is just under 300. In New York, there are more than 15,000.

Her mind races. Here she is in Portland. Her daughter, Erica Schulte King, is in Minneapolis, and her grandchildren aren't anywhere nearby.

"The idea that he is in this condition and I cannot see him is heart-wrenching," she says. "Do I drive or fly to Salt Lake City and stay, waiting in a hotel?"

The following day, Adam's test comes back positive, and he's installed in the intensive care unit. He can't speak or eat; he is struggling too hard to take in air. She waits for his texts.

She talks to the ICU nurse over the phone. "Does he have a shower?" she asks. Adam runs hot, she thinks. She's certain a shower will help him feel better. And the nurse sounds like she almost chuckles. No showers in the ICU.