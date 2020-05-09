Protesters call for justice after delayed arrests in shooting of Georgia jogger

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The arrests of two white men in the fatal shooting of a black jogger did little to calm outrage in this coastal community Friday, where face mask-wearing demonstrators called for the resignations, recalls or arrests of authorities who allowed the suspects to walk free for 10 weeks.

Activists, politicians and legal experts across the country have raised alarm that it took 74 days and the graphic, viral video of Ahmaud Arbery's final moments to compel authorities to arrest the father and son suspected of cornering the 25-year-old with a pickup truck before he was gunned down.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation official said Friday that there's no plan to investigate the local prosecutors and law enforcement agencies that failed to arrest or file charges against suspects Travis McMichael, 34, and his father Gregory McMichael, 64. The elder is a retired police detective who had worked for the district attorney's office initially charged with prosecuting the case.

Two days after taking over the case, the GBI charged the McMichaels with murder and aggravated assault.

"They let us down - the chief of police, the police department, the prosecutors," said Susan Kohler, a 54-year-old white woman who has lived in Glynn County for nearly a decade and rallied outside the courthouse Friday. "I think that all the good old buddies got together and nobody wanted to arrest their friend. He was a police officer. He was one of them. This was supposed to go away."

District Attorney George Barnhill, a previous prosecutor on the case, had argued that the suspects' actions were lawful because they were making a citizen's arrest of a suspect they believed to be involved in area burglaries, and Arbery was shot in self-defense.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now conducting the investigation with District Attorney Tom Durden of the neighboring Atlantic Judicial Circuit, the third prosecutor on the case. When asked if his agency would expand its probe to the Glynn County Police Department or Barnhill's office, GBI director Victor Reynolds replied: "It will only expand to what's relevant to this murder investigation."

The agency also is investigating the involvement of a third man, William Bryan, who recorded the video, according to Barnhill's letter recusing himself from the case.

The GBI was put on the case hours after the video was leaked, showing the McMichaels using a pickup truck to corral Arbery. Arbery and the younger McMichael struggled over his shotgun before three shots were fired and the black man collapsed and died in the street.

Unlike other shootings of black people with racial overtones, the reaction to Arbery's death spanned political and racial divides. Georgia's Republican governor called the video horrific, former vice president Joe Biden likened it to a lynching and NBA superstar LeBron James tweeted "we are hunted everyday."

While many viewed the video that led to the arrests this week, county police and three separate district attorneys saw it shortly after the shooting and didn't seek arrest warrants. Adding fuel to the fury, the older McMichael had worked as an investigator for the Glynn County district attorney's office for two decades and, before that, as a county police officer.

Will Day, 25, of Brunswick, who had known Arbery since first grade, said the revelations about law enforcement agencies refusing to act on arrestable evidence continued to vex him, even after the murder charges.