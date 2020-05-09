Subscribe

Several groups return to Capitol to protest California's stay-at-home order

SAM STANTON
THE SACRAMENTO BEE
May 9, 2020, 11:57AM
Demonstrators are returning to the state Capitol on Saturday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders. The protest is scheduled to begin at noon — however, by 9 a.m,. several dozen people, many in camouflage gear and others belonging to a separate prayer group, were gathering.

The protests come a day after a federal judge rejected a request that he scuttle the California Highway Patrol’s temporary ban on protests at the Capitol, saying the state’s emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic give it the authority to order a halt to such gatherings.

A demonstration on the grounds Thursday was thwarted when protesters arriving to find the CHP had ringed the west side of the Capitol property with steel gates and posted hundreds of officers around the perimeter to ensure they could not advance beyond the 10th Street sidewalk. The protesters stuck to the sidewalk and no arrests stemmed from that event.

On Saturday, instead of gathering near the west side of the downtown building, people in militia gear were beginning to amass on the east side of Capitol Park, which is open. One of the militiamen, Steve Coburn of Citrus Heights, said his group — the “California state militia, 2nd regiment” — would peacefully protest and “not cause any problems” on the west side of the property in front of the steel barricades later in the day.

“We’re just expressing our First Amendment right to peacefully assemble,” Coburn said. “We’re not here to intimidate.”

While armed demonstrators protested COVID-19 shutdowns at Michigan’s Capitol recently, Coburn said his group wasn’t carrying weapons.

“We’re not here to carry weapons. ... We’re not here to strike fear,” Coburn said. “We’re not here for confrontation.”

By 10 a.m., more than 60 members of the so-called militia had lined up quietly along the 10th Street sidewalk facing the west steps. Unlike other protests around the country involving militias, they carried no weapons.

Opposite of them, more than 75 CHP officers were standing on the west steps, while more than 100 additional officers, in face masks in helmets, were patrolling the perimeter. Sacramento Police had also blocked off 10th Street.

A man on a bicycle wearing a protective mask just rode by taking video of the group and shouting “a bunch of terrorists” at them. The spokes in his rear wheel were festooned with Bernie Sanders stickers. “Patriots” one replied. The group is now saluting and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Separately, a prayer group gathered at the circle that terminates the Capitol Mall, a block away from the west steps.

There was confusion among one of the groups as to whether there would be an unpermitted event on Saturday. We Have Rights told followers on its website to direct their energies at its event in Huntington Beach thought it listed Sacramento as one of six sites where protests would take place. Other rallies were planned in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ventura.

Federal judge ruled on permit ban

The CHP instituted a temporary ban on permits at the Capitol after an April 20 protest — which was granted a permit — drew hundreds of people who jammed together without protective masks or gloves. On May 1, despite a lack of a permit, protesters came anyway. That protest culminated with a line of CHP officers in riot gear forcing hundreds of demonstrators to back off the Capitol grounds and onto a city sidewalk after a tense standoff. Thirty-two people were detained and cited for creating a public health hazard.

U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez issued the 24-page order Friday afternoon following two hours of argument a day earlier in federal court in Sacramento during which two Sacramento residents were seeking a temporary restraining order against the CHP’s protest ban.

Mendez cited a 1905 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found “a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members.”

“The Supreme Court penned those words over a hundred years ago, but they remain relevant today,” Mendez wrote, noting the danger the state’s citizens face from the spread of COVID-19.

“In this case it is uncontroverted that the State’s stay-at-homeorder bears a real and substantial relation to public health,” the judge wrote. “Here in California, as of May 6, 2020, COVID-19 has infected 58,815 and killed 2,412.”

Citing other court rulings, Mendez noted that First Amendment rights are critical and that the state Capitol grounds are a popular spot for citizens to make their opinions known.

But he found the CHP is not trying to stop certain protests; instead, the agency is trying to stop all protests to avoid the spread of the virus, a move that he found is within the state’s emergency powers.

“The Court is well aware that the State’s stay at home order being challenged by these Plaintiffs is burdensome, and even devastating, to many,” he wrote. “This pandemic has undoubtedly taken its toll.

“But the sacrifices all California residents are being asked to make to protect the state’s most vulnerable flow from a constitutional executive order. And our willingness to rise to the challenge posed by that order is a true measure of our humanity.”

