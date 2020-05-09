Several groups return to Capitol to protest California's stay-at-home order

Demonstrators are returning to the state Capitol on Saturday to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home orders. The protest is scheduled to begin at noon — however, by 9 a.m,. several dozen people, many in camouflage gear and others belonging to a separate prayer group, were gathering.

The protests come a day after a federal judge rejected a request that he scuttle the California Highway Patrol’s temporary ban on protests at the Capitol, saying the state’s emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic give it the authority to order a halt to such gatherings.

A demonstration on the grounds Thursday was thwarted when protesters arriving to find the CHP had ringed the west side of the Capitol property with steel gates and posted hundreds of officers around the perimeter to ensure they could not advance beyond the 10th Street sidewalk. The protesters stuck to the sidewalk and no arrests stemmed from that event.

On Saturday, instead of gathering near the west side of the downtown building, people in militia gear were beginning to amass on the east side of Capitol Park, which is open. One of the militiamen, Steve Coburn of Citrus Heights, said his group — the “California state militia, 2nd regiment” — would peacefully protest and “not cause any problems” on the west side of the property in front of the steel barricades later in the day.

“We’re just expressing our First Amendment right to peacefully assemble,” Coburn said. “We’re not here to intimidate.”

While armed demonstrators protested COVID-19 shutdowns at Michigan’s Capitol recently, Coburn said his group wasn’t carrying weapons.

“We’re not here to carry weapons. ... We’re not here to strike fear,” Coburn said. “We’re not here for confrontation.”

By 10 a.m., more than 60 members of the so-called militia had lined up quietly along the 10th Street sidewalk facing the west steps. Unlike other protests around the country involving militias, they carried no weapons.

Opposite of them, more than 75 CHP officers were standing on the west steps, while more than 100 additional officers, in face masks in helmets, were patrolling the perimeter. Sacramento Police had also blocked off 10th Street.

A man on a bicycle wearing a protective mask just rode by taking video of the group and shouting “a bunch of terrorists” at them. The spokes in his rear wheel were festooned with Bernie Sanders stickers. “Patriots” one replied. The group is now saluting and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Separately, a prayer group gathered at the circle that terminates the Capitol Mall, a block away from the west steps.

There was confusion among one of the groups as to whether there would be an unpermitted event on Saturday. We Have Rights told followers on its website to direct their energies at its event in Huntington Beach thought it listed Sacramento as one of six sites where protests would take place. Other rallies were planned in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ventura.

Federal judge ruled on permit ban

The CHP instituted a temporary ban on permits at the Capitol after an April 20 protest — which was granted a permit — drew hundreds of people who jammed together without protective masks or gloves. On May 1, despite a lack of a permit, protesters came anyway. That protest culminated with a line of CHP officers in riot gear forcing hundreds of demonstrators to back off the Capitol grounds and onto a city sidewalk after a tense standoff. Thirty-two people were detained and cited for creating a public health hazard.