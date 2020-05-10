Subscribe

Sheriff: Lake County inmate with coronavirus an isolated case

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 9, 2020, 11:59PM

An inmate at the jail in Lakeport who tested positive for the coronavirus appears to be an isolated case, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Contact tracing by the Lake County Public Health Division helped identify 20 additional inmates who had close contact with the unidentified detainee, as well as jail staff, who all were tested, the Sheriff’s Office said. So far, every test result has come back negative.

The inmate who tested positive was part of a 100-test survey the Sheriff’s Office conducted on randomly selected inmates and staff over an eight-day period in mid-April. The inmate was tested on April 19, but test results only came back Monday.

The inmate did not display any symptoms, and was isolated in an individual cell Monday to try to avoid spreading the virus throughout the jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said it’s developing a symptom-based surveillance plan with the Public Health Division for testing and isolating inmates or jail staff until their results are received.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

