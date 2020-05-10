Protesters demonstrate in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park seeking reopening of county and state

For the second consecutive Saturday, a group of demonstrators joined at Santa Rosa’s Old Courthouse Square to wave American flags and homemade signs at passing vehicles to protest ongoing stay-at-home orders.

About 75 people lined Third Street at the corner in objection to county and statewide restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. The state allowed more businesses to reopen Friday, but with restrictions requiring online ordering, curbside pickup and social distancing. Many of the region’s key economic drivers such as restaurants, bars, winery tasting rooms and performance arts spaces remain closed, however.

Saturday’s protest was less than half the size of the week prior. Another rally also took place in Rohnert Park earlier Saturday, with about the same number of people at the corner of Commerce Boulevard and Rohnert Park Expressway.

Very few participants in Santa Rosa wore masks or followed public health recommendations to maintain 6 feet of space between one another to prevent spread the coronavirus. A member of a city ambassador group reminded one protester about the need to abide by local guidelines, but was rebuffed, with the man stating he was keeping his distance and would pass word along, but that he knew his rights.

Lena Ghirardelli of Sebastopol said she returned to Old Courthouse Square for a second week to add her voice to the chorus of Sonoma County residents calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to cease the mandate. The reservation clerk at a hotel in Forestville said she has been furloughed since mid-March and also had trouble signing up for unemployment, and it’s time for people to get back to work.

“The shutdown was sold under false pretenses and it should end,” Ghiarardelli said. “It was fine for the first two weeks. Now we’re going on nine weeks. Thankfully I’m a good saver and don’t have a lot of bills.”

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s public health officer, has banned mass gatherings of more than 10 people through Labor Day. Several of the poster boards singled out her and Newsom for criticism.

“We are a republic, not a dictatorship,” read one. “All jobs are essential,” read another, with one attendee holding a homemade stop sign with the word “Tyranny” underneath in bold black marker.

Justin Mann, 42, called himself a “die-hard liberal” and said he made his way over to Santa Rosa after participating in the earlier demonstration in Rohnert Park, where he lives. While the shelter-in-place order has not impacted his work as a plumber, and he agreed with Newsom’s early decision-making, he said people should now be granted the freedom to make their own choices about returning to work, where they shop and if they go to a park or beach.

“In Sonoma County, the curve has been flat the whole time,” Mann said, waving two miniature American flags. “We’re a county of 500,000 people and there’s only been three deaths, and our whole society has been destroyed by it. Us being out here shows that we won’t be ruled by fear.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.