Surfer killed in shark attack in Monterey Bay

ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 9, 2020, 5:39PM
May 9, 2020, 5:39PM

APTOS, Calif. — A surfer was killed in a shark attack off a Northern California beach, state park officials said Saturday.

The 26-year-old man was surfing off Manresa State Beach on the northern end of Monterey Bay when he was attacked by an unknown shark species, the California State Parks said in a statement.

The victim's name has not been released. Santa Cruz Sheriff's deputies notified the man's family.

The water one mile north and south of the attack will be closed for five days. Signs were posted warning beachgoers about the attack.

“State Parks expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the victim,” the statement said.

