Subscribe

Car burglary suspect arrested after colliding into auto body shop

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2020, 12:23PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A 40-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly stole a Mini Cooper from a car dealership and led police in a pursuit before crashing the vehicle into an auto body shop, authorities said.

John Pote, a transient from Santa Rosa, was apprehended after the incident that began at 1:30 a.m. when a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy saw the car leaving an unnamed dealership on Santa Rosa Avenue, according to a statement from the agency.

The deputy unsuccessfully attempted to stop the car, authorities said, after seeing a for-sale sticker was still attached to the car’s window.

The driver led authorities on a high-speed pursuit onto northbound Highway 101 towards Larkfield, authorities said, with speeds reaching as much as 100 mph.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Lark Center Drive, authorities said, when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into an auto body shop at speed at about 90 mph.

Pote appeared to be uninjured, authorities said, and was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail. He had been released as of Sunday morning.

Pote had been arrested Thursday afternoon on several criminal complaints after allegedly causing two separate disturbances at the Sonoma County Airport. In that case, Pote was released from the Sonoma County Jail as a result of state’s emergency bail schedule that allows suspects to be remain free on misdemeanor or low-level felony charges.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine