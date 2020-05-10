Car burglary suspect arrested after colliding into auto body shop

A 40-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after he allegedly stole a Mini Cooper from a car dealership and led police in a pursuit before crashing the vehicle into an auto body shop, authorities said.

John Pote, a transient from Santa Rosa, was apprehended after the incident that began at 1:30 a.m. when a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy saw the car leaving an unnamed dealership on Santa Rosa Avenue, according to a statement from the agency.

The deputy unsuccessfully attempted to stop the car, authorities said, after seeing a for-sale sticker was still attached to the car’s window.

The driver led authorities on a high-speed pursuit onto northbound Highway 101 towards Larkfield, authorities said, with speeds reaching as much as 100 mph.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Old Redwood Highway and Lark Center Drive, authorities said, when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into an auto body shop at speed at about 90 mph.

Pote appeared to be uninjured, authorities said, and was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail. He had been released as of Sunday morning.

Pote had been arrested Thursday afternoon on several criminal complaints after allegedly causing two separate disturbances at the Sonoma County Airport. In that case, Pote was released from the Sonoma County Jail as a result of state’s emergency bail schedule that allows suspects to be remain free on misdemeanor or low-level felony charges.