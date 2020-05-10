Subscribe

Rain predicted in Sonoma County Monday through Wednesday

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 10, 2020, 2:45PM
Updated 32 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A sunny, cool Mother’s Day is expected to give way to rain on Monday that could hang around Sonoma County through midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain, the first drops to fall here in almost a month, should start Monday morning and there could be lingering showers into Wednesday, said Anna Schneider, a meteorologist with the weather service in Monterey.

The forecast calls for 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain Monday, Schneider said. The precipitation is needed because it hasn’t rained in Santa Rosa since April 12 when 0.25 inches fell.

Since Oct. 1, only 18.06 inches of rain have been registered at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, which is barely more than half of the historical average of 34.83 inches through May 10. The early week weather system also should bring cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. “It will still stay seasonably fairly cool,” Schneider said.

Late in the week, sunny skies will return with warmer air. By Friday, temperatures are expected back in the mid-70s, she said, although more rain could sweep through the area next weekend.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine