California takes steps to reopen public spaces, businesses

SEAL BEACH — A beach bordering between two Southern California counties will reopen Monday with some restrictions as parts of California take baby steps toward reopening public spaces and businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Seal Beach in northern Orange County will allow running, walking and surfing starting at sunrise. But next door the sand in Long Beach will remain off-limits like the rest of the beaches along Los Angeles County.

They could reopen as early as Wednesday with restrictions designed to keep people from thronging the shore and possibly spreading COVID-19..

Los Angeles County permitted the reopening of some hiking spots and golf courses over the weekend, but with rules that people must stay 6 feet apart. The city of Los Angeles reopened some its popular destinations, including sprawling Griffith Park, which includes popular paths to the Hollywood sign.

Mounted police and park rangers kept hikers to small, distant groups wearing face coverings. Mayor Eric Garcetti urged “good judgment” and said the city would rely on education and encouragement rather than heavy-handed enforcement.

Los Angeles County, the state’s largest with 10 million residents, has more than half California’s roughly 2,700 virus deaths and has seen dozens of new deaths daily. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged the risk that easing restrictions could lead to a new spike in infections.

“There is a lot at stake,” Ferrer said. “Reopening our county, even slowly, only works if we’re all really committed to being careful.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

But pressure has been building to reopen the state, seven weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order shut down nonessential businesses and told 40 million residents to stay mainly in their homes.

More than 4 million people statewide have filed for unemployment benefits. The California Department of Finance is projecting an unemployment rate of 18%, or 46% higher than the peak of the Great Recession a decade ago.

On Friday, Newsom eased the order and said roughly 70% of the state’s businesses can open with restrictions. Over the weekend, shoppers began visiting bookstores, as well as stores for jewelry, toys, clothing, shoes, home supplies and furnishing, sporting goods, antiques and music. People couldn't browse but must pick up purchases curbside.

While San Francisco and six Bay Area counties have said they won’t ease their own retail restrictions for another week or longer, nearly two dozen counties — many of them small, rural populations with few coronavirus cases — want to move faster than called for under Newsom’s four-phase reopening plan.

The governor said the state will allow that under strict criteria based on the number of cases, deaths and tests.

But the state also sent a stern warning to three Northern California counties that have been defying his orders. Leaders in Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties have allowed businesses to reopen that are outside the scope of Newsom’s plan, including dine-in restaurants, hair and nail salons and shopping malls.

On Friday, California’s Office of Emergency Services told Yuba, Sutter and Modoc they could lose federal disaster aid if they continued ignoring the governor’s order.

Sutter County officials voted Saturday to tell the state the public health officer for the two counties attests they meet state criteria for broader reopening.

California is now in stage two of Newsom’s four-phase process. The governor on Friday did provide a glimmer of hope that phase three, which would allow reopening of such businesses as nail salons, isn’t far off. That phase would also allow for the reopening of churches, movie theaters and some hospitality services.

To move more quickly to reopen restaurants, malls, office buildings, childcare facilities and services such as car washes and pet grooming, counties must demonstrate they have had zero deaths and just one case per 10,000 residents during a two-week stretch, as well as robust testing and tracing and an ability to house up to 15% of the homeless.