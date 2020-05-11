Subscribe

Healdsburg man jailed on assault in BB-gun shooting

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 11, 2020, 9:21AM
Updated 37 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Healdsburg man was jailed and is facing a felony assault charge after police say his shot another man with a BB gun after an argument inside a house Sunday night.

Uriel Yescalopez, 20, was booked into Sonoma County jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after the 9:15 p.m. incident in the 400 block of Matheson Street.

He was being held on $30,000 bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.

Healdsburg police responding to a call of a gunshot victim arrived at the house and saw the victim, whose identity police didn’t release, walk outside. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of wounds to his face and a hand, police said.

Shortly thereafter, Yescalopez exited the same house and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers found a “BB-style handgun” inside the residence, which they said they believe was the weapon used in the incident.

Police believe Yescalopez and the victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical, Yescalopez retrieved the BB gun and shot the victim several times.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine