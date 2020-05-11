Healdsburg man jailed on assault in BB-gun shooting

A Healdsburg man was jailed and is facing a felony assault charge after police say his shot another man with a BB gun after an argument inside a house Sunday night.

Uriel Yescalopez, 20, was booked into Sonoma County jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after the 9:15 p.m. incident in the 400 block of Matheson Street.

He was being held on $30,000 bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.

Healdsburg police responding to a call of a gunshot victim arrived at the house and saw the victim, whose identity police didn’t release, walk outside. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of wounds to his face and a hand, police said.

Shortly thereafter, Yescalopez exited the same house and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Officers found a “BB-style handgun” inside the residence, which they said they believe was the weapon used in the incident.

Police believe Yescalopez and the victim got into a verbal argument that turned physical, Yescalopez retrieved the BB gun and shot the victim several times.