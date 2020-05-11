Crash knocks out power to 4,000 PG&E customers in east Santa Rosa

Pacific Gas & Electric crews were able to restore power to about 4,000 customers after a multi-vehicle crash damaged a power pole near Fourth Street and Brush Creek in east Santa Rosa Monday morning.

The 11:30 a.m. outage initially affected 4,000 customers, but crews were able to restore service to about 1,000 within a few minutes, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

The remaining 3,000, except for the property on which the power pole was, had their electricity restored by 1 p.m.

Details on the vehicle crash were unavailable.