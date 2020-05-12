Subscribe

Video shows mother bear rescuing her cub from South Lake Tahoe water

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 12, 2020, 9:57AM
May 12, 2020

A video the South Lake Tahoe Fire Fighters Association recently shared on Facebook of a mother bear rescuing her cub is getting a lot of attention.

The May 3 video posted in honor of Mother's Day, viewed 218,000 times, shows a mother bear and one of her three cubs after they ended up in Tahoe Keys Marina, the mother ensuring the little one gets to safety.

According to the Facebook post, firefighters were called to the scene to help the separated cubs, but when crews got there found the mother bear doing just fine on her own.

"The mother bear was determined to save all three of her cubs herself and ensure that they see tomorrow by continually swimming each one to safety," the association wrote in the post.

