California’s tourism-dependent towns cautiously prepare new marketing for reopening

LOS ANGELES — Patty Baird ticked off the changes she’ll be making at the Cedar House Sport Hotel when it reopens in Truckee, a town of more than 16,000 near Lake Tahoe that thrives off summer tourism.

Some things will go: No more self-serve coffee in the lobby, no more afternoon appetizer hour in which guests gather for cheeses and salty snacks. Other things will be added: Amenity bags with hand sanitizer and masks. Floor markings with 6-foot intervals for social distancing. Employee temperature checks.

In new welcome letters that she’s still shaping, Baird, who owns the 40-room boutique-style hotel with her husband, wants to market the experience as safe yet not bare.

“Since I’m taking things away, how can I replace those so the guest feels like they’re a guest?” she said. “We’re now putting them into a very sterile environment, and I don’t want the experience to be sterile.”

California tourist destinations with economies devastated by the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order are preparing to welcome visitors once restrictions are lifted. But though many in the industry eagerly await the moment they can declare themselves open for business, the uncertainty of when tourism will re-commence, and if there will, in fact, be a surge in visitors, has kept marketing efforts in limbo.

Baird has received new bookings for late summer, but she has held back on actively promoting her hotel without a reopening date.

“There’s still too much uncertainty,” she said. “I kind of have plan A, B, C and D in my head ready to implement. But I need just a little more information.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that some retail stores across the state could reopen with modifications on Friday. But individuals will still be asked to continue to avoid nonessential travel, a restriction the tourism industry has its eye on.

The governor’s plan expands decision-making at the local level, allowing some communities to move further ahead into the reopening process and open businesses — such as restaurant dining rooms — beyond those in the statewide policy.

Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UC San Francisco, said that while vacation spots could quickly become tourist magnets, a gradual reopening with social distancing and other safety protocols could minimize outbreaks. Of importance might be whether tourists come from cities where the virus is prevalent.

“You’re balancing revenues with disease,” he said. “You’re going to have pretty careful surveillance among the hotel staff and restaurants. If people start to get sick, that’s a clue that something has gone sideways.”

Industry experts say it’s difficult to gauge what a resurgence in tourism might look like. Caroline Beteta, president of Visit California, the state’s nonprofit tourism agency, said that hesitance around traveling — especially long distances — might help mitigate against tourists overwhelming cities.

Marketing tourist hubs again, she said, will start with stay-cations and then move toward pulling people farther away from their homes.

“Initially, we’ll see Californians driving California,” she said. “We certainly see that as a good thing and will amplify that at the right time. It will really help reopen the economy.”

But visitor centers, hotels and vacation rental companies are wrestling with when they should commence re-imagined marketing campaigns.

According to the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, last year the city of South Lake Tahoe and Stateline, Nev., received more than 1.3 million overnight summer visitors.