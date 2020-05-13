New data reveals Latinos hit harder than whites by coronavirus in Sonoma County

Latino residents of Sonoma County are about four times more likely than white residents to contract the coronavirus, according to new data on the disease published Tuesday by the Sonoma County health department.

About 59% of people who have tested positive for the disease caused by the virus have identified as Latino or Hispanic, though they represent just over 27% of the population, the data shows. White residents make up nearly 65% of the population but only 33% of COVID-19 cases.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the health department has just begun to investigate reasons why local Latinos are disproportionately contracting the virus. The county is setting up two testing sites this weekend to boost its detection of the virus within Latino communities. They aim to test 250 people over the weekend, she said.

“We’re going to look into it and analyze the data and go and find the answers to those questions,” Mase said.

The finding reflects a national trend showing the new virus is disproportionately impacting minorities, both in terms of the number of confirmed cases and deaths, said Dr. Toni Ramirez, a Santa Rosa family doctor.

Ramirez, who co-founded the local health care advocacy group Health Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment, called HPEACE, said she and other medical providers are finding “clusters” of COVID-19 cases among large households where multiple Latino families reside because of the high cost of housing.

“We have multiple families in one house sharing one bathroom, one kitchen, and that makes it that much more likely for others in the household to get infected,” she said. “This pandemic is really just unveiling the systemic social and economic inequities in the country and in Sonoma County.”

Latinos make up just under 40% of the population in California but they represent about half of all cases of the coronavirus and nearly 78% of cases among children 17 and younger, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Latino residents between 35 and 49 years old represent a startling 71.5% of deaths for that age bracket, although overall for all ages they are just 35.8% of deaths statewide.

As of Monday, 312 people in Sonoma County have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 141 are Latino or Hispanic, 78 are white, 13 are Asian or Pacific Islander, seven are designated as other (non-Hispanic) and 73 people declined to provide race or ethnicity information.

The share of confirmed cases for Asian and Pacific Islander residents is the same as the group’s share of the overall population, about 5%.

County health department spokesman Rohish Lal said the 73 residents who declined to provide information about their race or ethnicity represent about 23% of all cases. In epidemiology surveys, about 25% of respondents usually to decline to provide such information, Lal said. The lack of information on these residents could mean the actual proportion of Latinos with COVID-19 could be higher or lower, but it doesn’t change the underlying fact that a disparity exists, he said.

Among all coronavirus cases, 140 were active and 168 people have recovered. Four people have died.

Mase said she’s aware of instances where large multi-generational families living together have contracted the virus, which “may be driving the numbers.”

“That’s one of the analyses we’re doing,” Mase said.

Mase said she is not aware of major outbreaks within certain industries or workplaces, although public health workers are aware of some clusters at specific work sites. She declined to say what industries were affected.

She said the county is also creating a task force to reach out to Latino communities to provide information about testing and other public health resources.

Juan Hernandez, executive director of Sonoma Valley nonprofit La Luz Center, said his organization has worked hard to help Latinos stay abreast of changing public health orders that have shut down schools and workplaces. The nonprofit has two clients who have contracted the virus and it supplied them with additional food, diapers and other essentials.

He was not surprised to hear that Latinos are disproportionately contracting the virus because of the health, economic and educational disparities already putting Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities at a disadvantage.

“The 59% highlights the disparity we know exists,” Hernandez said. “The question is what are we going to do about this disparity as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic?”

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem. You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza @pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.