SRJC to honor class of 2020 with virtual graduation ceremony May 23

For more information on virtual graduation ceremonies at SRJC visit events.santarosa.edu/graduation-2020 or events.santarosa.edu/celebrate-ce-2020 .

Santa Rosa Junior College will be hosting its spring graduation online to honor departing students because the coronavirus pandemic precludes the traditional on-campus ceremony.

The college plans to livestream a video on May 23 at 9 a.m. that will recognize every graduate by name. Also, students in the class of 2020 wlll have the opportunity to participate in the 2021 commencement.

Nearly 2,100 SRJC students are eligible to graduate this spring, accounting for roughly 10% of the school’s 22,000 students who have been taking classes remotely since the pandemic prompted a campus shutdown in mid-March.

SRJC President Frank Chong said in a statement it was important to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s graduating class, which has endured multiple disruptions to college life including last year’s Kincade fire.

“These students have shown incredible determination and resilience by continuing their studies while our community faced wildfires, smoke closures, power outages and now the coronavirus,” Chong said. “They are graduating having proven their resilience and ability to persevere.”

Graduating students will have the chance to submit a photo and more information like their major and a final quote for a slideshow included in the graduation video.

Students completing career education certificates will be commemorated in a similar virtual ceremony on May 22 at 5 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.