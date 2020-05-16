Sonoma County religious leaders appeal for easing of coronavirus rules for houses of worship

Eager to resume worshiping together and continuing their service to the entire community, Sonoma County’s religious organizations want to be included in the easing of pandemic-related prohibitions that have obliged them to close their doors and convert to virtual services.

With parks, stores and other businesses gaining limited freedom from the 2-month-old public health orders to stay home and stay far apart, leaders of about 60 faith-based organizations have proposed guidelines for a gradual reopening.

“We want to find safe ways to begin to gather again,” Adam Peacocke, a former pastor and leader of the informal coalition told county supervisors on Tuesday.

But along with reopening their churches, synagogues and spiritual centers, the faith leaders want the latitude to address the needs of the public in a time of stress, uncertainty and financial hardship.

“Our congregations are committed to the health and well-being of this community. It’s because we are the community ... brought together in faith and fueled by love,” said Peacocke, the former pastor at City Life Fellowship, a Santa Rosa Christian congregation.

Respondents to a survey within the county’s faith-based community found that nearly all of some 300 congregations provide services worth millions of dollars to public needs, including assistance to seniors, youths and homeless people. During shelter in place, services expanded to include child care for essential workers and providing personal protective equipment to health care providers, he said.

“Thank you for bringing that level of comfort,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said.

The board took no action on the four-page “COVID-19 Best Practices Guide” presented by the coalition, and Supervisor James Gore said later it would be reviewed and possibly amended by county officials this coming week and posted online as public policy.

Peacocke said he had been working with Gore and Supervisor Shirlee Zane since the county’s stay-at-home order was imposed in March, and Gore said in an interview he was “pretty damn inspired” by the coalition’s work.

Every amendment to the public health order “opens up fresh ways for us to serve and helps us do our work,” Peacocke said, adding that the guidelines were intended “to enable us to continue to offer hope and help to our community.”

The coalition includes male and female leaders of Catholic, Protestant, evangelical, Jewish and nondenominational congregations, he said, and almost all have moved to online services and sermons, using the 21st century channels of Zoom, Facebook and YouTube to deliver messages that date back for millennia.

Faith leaders have seen a widespread increase in attendance at virtual services from “people who have started watching and are grateful for the connection and the message they hear,” said Peacocke, who is co-chairman of ROC Sonoma County, a lay network formed to address recovery from the 2017 wildfires.

The guidelines describe in detail a three-step process to get from the current restrictions on gathering and social distancing to “pre-virus conditions” in which faith groups would operate without restrictions, but would return to limits as “may be required for public safety.”

Peacocke said the guidelines were intended to mirror the four-step plan outlined by Gov. Gavin Newsom late last month to begin reopening the state’s economy.

The first step would keep churches closed to the public but allow essential staff to work inside and group meetings of up to 10 people. Larger gatherings could be allowed in churches with substantial sanctuaries and meeting halls.