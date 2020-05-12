Sonoma State University to keep most classes online during fall semester

Sonoma State University will continue holding classes online in the fall semester until the end of 2020 as part of an extension of distance learning California State University Chancellor Tim White announced Tuesday for all 23 state schools.

SSU may be able to host more face-to-face activities than other universities based on infection rates in the community and the ability to socially distance on campus, said Paul Gullixson, a university spokesman. The decision to adopt a digital-first approach allows individual campuses more flexibility than reopening with a possible shutdown looming should another coronavirus outbreak occur in the fall. SSU typically has about 9,000 students on its Rohnert Park campus.

“It’s more responsible to move forward with the plan to be all remote,” Gullixson said. “You could adjust if the circumstances allow in the fall, rather than the other way around of scrambling to dial back.”

During an online meeting of the Cal State board of trustees, White said there will be exceptions for in-person classes that can’t be replicated virtually and could be done safely without violating local public health orders in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

In the early part of the COVID-19 outbreak in Sonoma County, SSU switched to online instruction March 12 and later extended the shutdown through the end of the spring semester, but had put off a decision on the fall semester. Some California schools, including Santa Rosa Junior College, already have moved forward with an extension of distance learning through the end of the year.

Judy Sukaki, Sonoma State president, said last week she expected to make a decision by the end of the month to provide students clarity before they have to commit fall tuition and housing fees by early June.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.