Subscribe

CSU chancellor: Fall 2020 courses likely to be delivered virtually

EMA SASIC
THE BAKERSFIELD CALIFORNIAN
May 12, 2020, 12:19PM
Updated 16 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

During Tuesday's Cal State University Board of Trustees meeting, Chancellor Timothy White outlined a virtual planning approach for the fall 2020 semester and suggested courses will be primarily delivered online with limited exceptions for in-person activities.

With additional waves of COVID-19 infections and deaths expected nationwide in the coming months, and the country needing time for herd immunity and a vaccine development, White said it's necessary to plan now for virtual learning this fall.

"While the planning horizon is for the entire 20-21 academic year, currently we have enough clarity to focus only on fall 2020. The planning framework for course delivery has been, and will continue to necessarily be, virtual," White said during a Zoom meeting.

A virtual planning approach is necessary when considering a fall course that begins in face-to-face modality could be altered to a virtual format if additional waves of the virus come to fruition, the chancellor said. In also allows students, faculty and staff who can't travel to campus safely, to have the option of remote learning.

There are some limited exceptions for in-person learning, White outlined, such as clinical classes, essential physical and life science labs, creative arts, hands-on experiences with unique instrumentation and senior capstone projects.

White said students and faculty can expect less enrollment per section. For instruction and research labs, distance between individuals will be increased. The need for personal protective equipment, depending on circumstances, will be prevalent, White said.

"While there will be more clarity of disease status in August across the very regions of California where our campuses are located, it would be irresponsible to wait until summer to plan for predominantly virtual learning across the curriculum," he said. "It is wise to plan now and over the next several months with enriched training and improvements in virtual learning environments, only to pull back a bit in the fall to more in-person as circumstances might allow."

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine