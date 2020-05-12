CSU chancellor: Fall 2020 courses likely to be delivered virtually

During Tuesday's Cal State University Board of Trustees meeting, Chancellor Timothy White outlined a virtual planning approach for the fall 2020 semester and suggested courses will be primarily delivered online with limited exceptions for in-person activities.

With additional waves of COVID-19 infections and deaths expected nationwide in the coming months, and the country needing time for herd immunity and a vaccine development, White said it's necessary to plan now for virtual learning this fall.

"While the planning horizon is for the entire 20-21 academic year, currently we have enough clarity to focus only on fall 2020. The planning framework for course delivery has been, and will continue to necessarily be, virtual," White said during a Zoom meeting.

A virtual planning approach is necessary when considering a fall course that begins in face-to-face modality could be altered to a virtual format if additional waves of the virus come to fruition, the chancellor said. In also allows students, faculty and staff who can't travel to campus safely, to have the option of remote learning.

There are some limited exceptions for in-person learning, White outlined, such as clinical classes, essential physical and life science labs, creative arts, hands-on experiences with unique instrumentation and senior capstone projects.

White said students and faculty can expect less enrollment per section. For instruction and research labs, distance between individuals will be increased. The need for personal protective equipment, depending on circumstances, will be prevalent, White said.

"While there will be more clarity of disease status in August across the very regions of California where our campuses are located, it would be irresponsible to wait until summer to plan for predominantly virtual learning across the curriculum," he said. "It is wise to plan now and over the next several months with enriched training and improvements in virtual learning environments, only to pull back a bit in the fall to more in-person as circumstances might allow."