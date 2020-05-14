Subscribe

Lake and Mendocino counties need state help to sufficiently boost coronavirus testing

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 13, 2020, 8:31PM
Updated 9 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

As California slowly emerges from its two-month shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, rural counties on the North Coast are scrambling to scale up testing their residents for the infectious disease to safely reopen more of their businesses and public places.

Mendocino and Lake counties have struggled to secure adequate testing supplies, health care staff and access to diagnostic laboratories to try to avert a surprise surge of COVID-19 cases as more residents venture out of their homes. Officials in these counties say they urgently need the state to provide additional testing support.

After local officials made a strong push, both counties are receiving state-funded virus test sites with one in Lake County slated to open Thursday while Mendocino County leaders await an opening date for a testing location.

“If we were to have a large outbreak in our county, it wouldn’t take a lot to significantly damage our health care system because of we have smaller hospitals,” said Dr. Noemi Doohan, public health officer for Mendocino County. “Not having testing hurts us more because we have limited resources.”

Even with the limited testing, less-populated northern counties have experienced few virus cases, making many rural residents and officials eager for more industries to resume operations and public spaces to reopen.

“We have businesses that are packing up and shutting down for good,” said Ted Williams, a Mendocino County supervisor, who has been vocal about reopening additional local business sectors.

Doohan said expanded testing in Mendocino County is crucial for the entire North Coast region due to the county’s proximity to densely populated suburban areas like Sonoma County, which have higher numbers of local virus cases.

As of Wednesday, Mendocino County has reported 13 coronavirus cases and no deaths, compared with over 330 cases and 4 deaths in Sonoma County.

“We’re like the firewall to the fragile rural North,” Doohan said.

Currently, her county only can conduct about 30 coronavirus tests a day, she said, well below the 135 needed to rollback additional restrictions on businesses and residents under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state reopening plan.

Lake County, which as of Wednesday has reported 8 cases and zero deaths, also has come up short on its testing capability. But on Thursday, the new public testing site opens to administer tests five days a week, Lake County officials said. The mobile testing center will alternate testing between Lakeport, Clear Lake and possibly Middletown.

Dr. Gary Pace, Lake County’s public health officer, said additional testing ability should put the county on track to meet its testing target of around 100 tests a day in order to ease more public health emergency restrictions.

“There’s been a level of frustration in getting supplies and getting testing sites,” Pace said. “But now that this site is coming through, I think our problems are solved.”

To restart community business sectors around the state, a growing group rural county health officers are seeking to take advantage of “regional variation” provisions in Newsom’s updated public health emergency order. They allow counties with low infection and death rates, plus sufficient testing, contact tracing and hospital capacity for a surge of COVID-19 patients to reopen — as long safety precautions are in place for workers and customers — dining at restaurants, in-store shopping at malls and schools faster than the rest of the state. Health officials in Mendocino and Lake counties are among the counties confident they can meet the faster-track reopening requirements, provided the state givens them substantially more testing help.

“The one thing that is preventing us from (getting approved) in Mendocino County is our ability to do sufficient testing,” Doohan said.

To help counties meet the state’s testing goals, the California Public Health Department deployed 78 community testing sites throughout statewide, each capable of screening up to 130 people a day.

North of Sonoma County, where there are state-funded public testing locations in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, the state health department has so far set up just one testing site — in Humboldt County. The Lake County site will be the second.

“There are over 700,000 California residents who aren’t within an hours’ drive of a testing site,” State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said this week. “Some of the largest stretches of testing deserts are here on the North Coast.”

McGuire said he is pushing the state to increase testing in remote parts of his district, which ranges from Marin County to Del Norte County. He’s helped Mendocino and Lake counties get state health department commitments for public testing sites.

In an email reply to a Press Democrat reporter, a state health department spokesman said it’s working to increase testing in rural areas. The spokesman said the state determines where to place the public testing sites based on a given county’s existing access to testing, number of COVID-19 cases, median household income, ethnic diversity and the percentage of at-risk residents. The state’s public testing sites are operated by two private companies.

Obtaining testing kits and related supplies for local health care centers had been a longstanding challenge to increase testing capacity, Doohan, the Mendocino County public health officer, said. Now, the bigger problem is finding staff to administer coronavirus tests.

Because of the shortage of local health care workers, rural clinics and hospitals often resort to hiring traveling nurses who live in other counties or states. On Tuesday, a nurse who lives in Oregon and works at Mendocino Coast District Hospital in Fort Bragg tested positive for COVID-19, highlighting the risks of relying on non-local medical workers.

Another roadblock to expanded testing is finding diagnostic labs to process tests once they’ve been administered, Doohan said. With no public health lab of its own, her county sends most of its specimens to Sonoma County’s public health lab in Santa Rosa. But as Sonoma County increases its testing capacity to reach a daily goal of 800 tests, the lab can now process just 90 tests a week from Mendocino County, a fraction of what’s needed, Doohan said.

That shouldn’t be a problem once a state-sponsored testing site is finally up and running, Doohan said. At that point, the county would be able to conduct the 135 daily tests required to further ease limits on local businesses, such as restaurants, under the governor’s state guidelines.

“Once we get the testing, I believe we can go fully into” the latter part of the second stage of reopening the local economy, she said. “And I hope that that happens within the next two weeks.”

Last weekend, Pace, the Lake County public health officer, reopened Clear Lake for boating and fishing in accordance with the state’s updated public health order. With more people out during the day, Pace plans to monitor testing for a possible surge in coronavirus cases before asking the state for a quicker clearance to enable local restaurants to resume in-person dining.

“I’m shooting for a couple weeks down the road, and if everything stays stable, then we might be able to get on the accelerated pathway,” he said.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine