Lake and Mendocino counties need state help to sufficiently boost coronavirus testing

As California slowly emerges from its two-month shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, rural counties on the North Coast are scrambling to scale up testing their residents for the infectious disease to safely reopen more of their businesses and public places.

Mendocino and Lake counties have struggled to secure adequate testing supplies, health care staff and access to diagnostic laboratories to try to avert a surprise surge of COVID-19 cases as more residents venture out of their homes. Officials in these counties say they urgently need the state to provide additional testing support.

After local officials made a strong push, both counties are receiving state-funded virus test sites with one in Lake County slated to open Thursday while Mendocino County leaders await an opening date for a testing location.

“If we were to have a large outbreak in our county, it wouldn’t take a lot to significantly damage our health care system because of we have smaller hospitals,” said Dr. Noemi Doohan, public health officer for Mendocino County. “Not having testing hurts us more because we have limited resources.”

Even with the limited testing, less-populated northern counties have experienced few virus cases, making many rural residents and officials eager for more industries to resume operations and public spaces to reopen.

“We have businesses that are packing up and shutting down for good,” said Ted Williams, a Mendocino County supervisor, who has been vocal about reopening additional local business sectors.

Doohan said expanded testing in Mendocino County is crucial for the entire North Coast region due to the county’s proximity to densely populated suburban areas like Sonoma County, which have higher numbers of local virus cases.

As of Wednesday, Mendocino County has reported 13 coronavirus cases and no deaths, compared with over 330 cases and 4 deaths in Sonoma County.

“We’re like the firewall to the fragile rural North,” Doohan said.

Currently, her county only can conduct about 30 coronavirus tests a day, she said, well below the 135 needed to rollback additional restrictions on businesses and residents under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state reopening plan.

Lake County, which as of Wednesday has reported 8 cases and zero deaths, also has come up short on its testing capability. But on Thursday, the new public testing site opens to administer tests five days a week, Lake County officials said. The mobile testing center will alternate testing between Lakeport, Clear Lake and possibly Middletown.

Dr. Gary Pace, Lake County’s public health officer, said additional testing ability should put the county on track to meet its testing target of around 100 tests a day in order to ease more public health emergency restrictions.

“There’s been a level of frustration in getting supplies and getting testing sites,” Pace said. “But now that this site is coming through, I think our problems are solved.”

To restart community business sectors around the state, a growing group rural county health officers are seeking to take advantage of “regional variation” provisions in Newsom’s updated public health emergency order. They allow counties with low infection and death rates, plus sufficient testing, contact tracing and hospital capacity for a surge of COVID-19 patients to reopen — as long safety precautions are in place for workers and customers — dining at restaurants, in-store shopping at malls and schools faster than the rest of the state. Health officials in Mendocino and Lake counties are among the counties confident they can meet the faster-track reopening requirements, provided the state givens them substantially more testing help.