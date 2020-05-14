What was life like in Sonoma County 110 years ago?

Only 48,394 people lived in the county, compared to 494,336 residents today. Although it was small, the county’s reputation as an agricultural enclave was growing.

In Santa Rosa, Luther Burbank’s agricultural inventions introduced Sonoma County to the world stage. And in Glen Ellen, novelist Jack London was taking up residence on his picturesque Beauty Ranch.

Other significant events included the long-awaited dedication of a second Sonoma County Courthouse on April 29, 1910, replacing a building destroyed by the earthquake in 1906. Several years in the making, the structure designed by architect J.W. Dolliver and built by San Francisco contracting firm Rickon-Ehrhart was delayed by concerns that the building was not earthquake-proof.

Later that year, Sebastopol staged its first Apple Show in a tent on Main Street across from the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railway Depot. The August event celebrated the Gravenstein Apple and featured huge apple sculptures made by local packing plants, canneries and drying facilities.

On Nov. 8, 1910, Herbert Slater was elected to represent the 14th Assembly District, a position he held for 37 years until his death. Slater was famously known as the “blind senator,” having lost his sight shortly after his election. A newspaperman by trade, Slater penned a column for The Press Democrat all while serving in the Legislature.

— News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report.