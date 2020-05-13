Excited visitors undeterred by rain as Sonoma County parks open to drive-in traffic

Jordan Jones’ grin gleamed bright white through the light curtain of rain that hung between his kayak and the shoreline of Lake Wilson at Riverfront Regional Park.

“I’m so happy!” Jones, 27, called across the lake surface, as he cast his line, reeled it in and tossed it out again.

Jones was one in a steady stream of visitors undeterred by Wednesday’s cool, damp weather as they eagerly returned to the beloved park southwest of Windsor, its first day in operation since Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase closed all parks in the county March 23 to help curtail transmission of the coronavirus.

The Rohnert Park man’s weekly bass fishing outings were abruptly suspended by the park closure, and he’s been waiting since for the first opportunity to get back on the water.

Two weeks ago, he and his girlfriend cycled in to fish from the shoreline, after county officials opened the parks to walk-in and bike-in visitors only. But even though they drove as far as Fulton and rode from there, “It was pretty frustrating to bike this far,” he said.

So news that the parking areas at regional and many municipal parks were once again open Wednesday meant Jones could return to his happy place — a peaceful expanse of pond where birds skimmed low and called to one another from the shoreline trees.

“It’s wonderful,” he said. “This is my favorite park.”

There are plenty to choose from now, however, with the phased reopening of parks that should put one within reach of most county residents, including those who live on the coast.

Beginning Wednesday, the previous blanket closure of all coastal parks and beaches has been lifted just enough to allow coastal residents to access them before 11 a.m. each day and after 5 p.m. as long as they don’t use motorized transportation to get there. That means they can get there on foot, bicycle, horseback, skateboard — whatever they can do that doesn’t require a motor, officials said. And it goes for regional parks and beaches, as well as state beaches, Sonoma Coast State Beach Supervising Park Ranger Damien Jones said.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and Austin Creek State Recreation Area are ramping up to reopen limited day-use parking and restrooms beginning Friday, according to the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, which operates the parks.

Inland state parks, including Trione-Annadel, Sugarloaf Ridge and Jack London, remain open to walk-in, bike-in traffic. Parking lots are still closed, though park personnel are preparing to reopen them with reduced capacity to avoid crowding, Chief Ranger Vince Anibale said.

The delays are a reflection of the different protocols, staffing levels and properties involved in each agency’s processing of the revised county order, which is designed to phase in use of public open spaces without increasing transmission of the virus that has brought much public life across the nation to a standstill.

The new order allowed people to travel to parks and engage in more than the running, hiking, walking and fishing than was allowed in the last iteration, but it still requires people to remain largely to themselves or to their own household groups to avoid enhanced exposure to the virus.

It also prohibits use of high-touch infrastructure like picnic areas, drinking fountains, playgrounds and fitness equipment or areas likely to encourage gatherings, like dog parks.