Subscribe

Excited visitors undeterred by rain as Sonoma County parks open to drive-in traffic

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 13, 2020, 6:28AM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Jordan Jones’ grin gleamed bright white through the light curtain of rain that hung between his kayak and the shoreline of Lake Wilson at Riverfront Regional Park.

“I’m so happy!” Jones, 27, called across the lake surface, as he cast his line, reeled it in and tossed it out again.

Jones was one in a steady stream of visitors undeterred by Wednesday’s cool, damp weather as they eagerly returned to the beloved park southwest of Windsor, its first day in operation since Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase closed all parks in the county March 23 to help curtail transmission of the coronavirus.

The Rohnert Park man’s weekly bass fishing outings were abruptly suspended by the park closure, and he’s been waiting since for the first opportunity to get back on the water.

Two weeks ago, he and his girlfriend cycled in to fish from the shoreline, after county officials opened the parks to walk-in and bike-in visitors only. But even though they drove as far as Fulton and rode from there, “It was pretty frustrating to bike this far,” he said.

So news that the parking areas at regional and many municipal parks were once again open Wednesday meant Jones could return to his happy place — a peaceful expanse of pond where birds skimmed low and called to one another from the shoreline trees.

“It’s wonderful,” he said. “This is my favorite park.”

There are plenty to choose from now, however, with the phased reopening of parks that should put one within reach of most county residents, including those who live on the coast.

Beginning Wednesday, the previous blanket closure of all coastal parks and beaches has been lifted just enough to allow coastal residents to access them before 11 a.m. each day and after 5 p.m. as long as they don’t use motorized transportation to get there. That means they can get there on foot, bicycle, horseback, skateboard — whatever they can do that doesn’t require a motor, officials said. And it goes for regional parks and beaches, as well as state beaches, Sonoma Coast State Beach Supervising Park Ranger Damien Jones said.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve and Austin Creek State Recreation Area are ramping up to reopen limited day-use parking and restrooms beginning Friday, according to the Stewards of the Coast and Redwoods, which operates the parks.

Inland state parks, including Trione-Annadel, Sugarloaf Ridge and Jack London, remain open to walk-in, bike-in traffic. Parking lots are still closed, though park personnel are preparing to reopen them with reduced capacity to avoid crowding, Chief Ranger Vince Anibale said.

The delays are a reflection of the different protocols, staffing levels and properties involved in each agency’s processing of the revised county order, which is designed to phase in use of public open spaces without increasing transmission of the virus that has brought much public life across the nation to a standstill.

The new order allowed people to travel to parks and engage in more than the running, hiking, walking and fishing than was allowed in the last iteration, but it still requires people to remain largely to themselves or to their own household groups to avoid enhanced exposure to the virus.

It also prohibits use of high-touch infrastructure like picnic areas, drinking fountains, playgrounds and fitness equipment or areas likely to encourage gatherings, like dog parks.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Visitors are required to stay away if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or think they might have it, and all must bring or wear face coverings and maintain proper physical distances from others.

The city of Santa Rosa, with more than 70 park properties, said it would be Thursday or Friday before it had managed to open the parking lots and restrooms it planned to reopen under the amended order.

City spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said residents should consult the city’s webpage, srcity.org/PreventTheSpread, for updated information about park openings.

“It takes a little time,” she said.

In Petaluma, park officials opened many parking lots Wednesday and expected them to be fully opened by Thursday, Deputy Parks Director Drew Halter said. The city also was opening restrooms at parks where visitors were likely to spend prolonged periods walking or hiking, like Shollenberger and Ellis Creek trailhead, he said.

“We’re just slowly easing in,” he said. “Our fear is that we go too far and then we have to take a step back. We’re optimistic, but we’re cautious.”

Perhaps because of the weather, there was enough space at regional parks to accommodate those who wanted to get out on Wednesday, including Santa Rosa resident Matt Thomas, who finished his 4 a.m. shift at Bear Republic Brewing Co. early enough to put in his kayak at Riverfront for some fishing.

It was his first park outing since sheltering in place began. “I’m excited,” said Thomas, 30.

At Taylor Mountain Regional Park, hikers braved a decent wind between afternoon showers, while Dale Thurber and his son, Lance, 14, started a round of disc golf.

They already had played nine holes at Crane Canyon Regional Park before coming over to Taylor Mountain, “just to get a taste of both.”

“Oh man,” said Thurber, a physical education teacher at SunRidge School in Sebastopol. “I was so excited to learn it was open again. I’ve been scanning the news.”

But Regional Park Ranger Darren Davis said Riverfront appeared to be the big draw, perhaps because of its wide, if slightly muddy, trails.

Though close to urban centers, it also “feels like you’re getting away,” he said, given the lush green vineyards at its edge and the stately redwood grove at its entrance.

Ulrich Honighausen, out for a run with one of his three adult daughters, agreed.

“Isn’t this great?” he said, throwing his arms in the air and panting only slightly after he and daughter Olivia, 27, circled one of the lakes. “We’re back.”

Though he lives just across the way on Laughlin Road, which is itself nestled among vineyards, Riverfront “is like our little escape.”

Read the revised park order at bit.ly/2zB2MHD.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine