Seven California counties get OK to more quickly reopen

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom moved to further ease the coronavirus choke-hold on California's economy Tuesday by allowing more businesses to reopen and following through on his promise to swiftly approve requests from counties to move ahead more quickly if they have been minimally harmed by the pandemic.

Business offices can reopen statewide with appropriate precautions if their employees cannot easily telecommute, while malls can begin offering the same curbside pickup already allowed for other retailers, Newsom said. The state also offered more guidance for resuming the operation of niche businesses including car washes and pet groomers.

California Business Properties Association President and CEO Rex Hime said companies have much work to do to ensure worker safety in offices and prevent a surge of new infections.

“I don’t see a huge stampede of people rushing back to their offices. I think that will happen over time,” Hime said.

California Health and Human Services Agency spokeswoman Kate Folmar said offices that could reopen because telecommuting is impractical include big data firms and others that rely on specialized hardware and software, call centers, architects, advertising and graphic design firms, and laboratory researchers.

Meantime, seven rural Northern California counties -- El Dorado, Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Placer, Amador and Shasta — that have not had a single virus death were the first to win state permission to reopen their economies more quickly. Each was required to certify they have had minimal impact from the pandemic, have plans for a safe reopening and can adequately react if there is a resulting surge in coronavirus infections.

El Dorado County, east of Sacramento, was more than ready to move ahead, county spokeswoman Carla Hass. said

“The dining restaurants are the sector that people are most excited about and that owners are most prepared to reopen. I think we’ll see a lot of restaurants open today and in coming days,” she said.

Other businesses on the approved list can reopen “just as soon as they have their safety plans implemented and they’re following the guidelines,” Hass said. It will largely be up to those businesses to enforce the rules themselves, however.

“Our focus is on education and outreach and going to establishments on a complaint-driven basis and educating them on what they need to do,” she said.

Twenty-three more of California's 58 counties are in negotiations with state health officials to move more swiftly, according to Newsom. Among them are Sutter and Yuba counties, which along with Modoc defied the governor by reopening before getting state approval. It's not clear how that move will impact their applications.

Newsom's administration last week threatened to withhold federal disaster funds if they continued under their own plans, which they did.

Northern California lawmakers defended the three other rural counties while celebrating state approval for others.

“Without Modoc, Yuba and Sutter Counties leading the way, rural California wouldn’t have gotten the governor’s attention and Butte County wouldn’t be in the position we are today with reopening,” Butte County Supervisor Bill Connelly said in a statement.

Newsom again signaled his willingness to work with more populated counties that might fail the state's criteria for reopening. For instance, a major outbreak at a prison or nursing home could skew a county's case data out of acceptable state standards even though it meets other requirements.

San Diego County, California's second-largest, complained in a letter to Newsom on Monday that the state’s criteria for a more rapid reopening are unrealistic for large counties. Officials there want to reopen more quickly.