Sonoma County to begin coronavirus testing at Villa Capri senior care home

Sonoma County public health workers Thursday will begin testing residents and staff at Villa Capri at Varenna, a Santa Rosa assisted living and memory care facility, in response to the discovery that an employee had contracted the coronavirus.

Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said the county aims to test every worker at elder care facilities to detect cases early and prevent the kind of deadly outbreak that has caused tragic outcomes at group homes for seniors across the nation. The county is about halfway toward its goal, she said.

“That’s where we’ve seen the biggest outbreaks and the most deaths (nationwide), so it’s a great concern with that vulnerable population,” Mase said.

As of Wednesday evening, there have been 337 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sonoma County since the virus was first detected March 2. Of those, 133 are active and 200 people have recovered. Four have died and 32 have been hospitalized.

So far, there have been no outbreaks at any local care facility for the elderly, which would typically mean three or more cases, Mase said. Most positive cases with people linked to group care settings have been detected among employees, Mase said.

In an email sent Monday to residents and their families, Villa Capri executive director Stephanie Limberg said staff and residents who want to be tested for COVID-19 by the public health department can do so Thursday afternoon.

The facility, operated by Oakmont Management Group and previously known as Oakmont of Villa Capri, notified clients about the case on May 6. Limberg told families the employee had not been to work for the 10 days prior to notification of the positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

“Oakmont is working closely with the Sonoma County Department of Public Health to coordinate sample testing of residents and team members in numbers determined by the Department,” Nathan Ballard, a spokesman for Oakmont Management Group, said in a statement.

Gina Pippin of Santa Rosa said her mother, a resident at Villa Capri, is signed up to take a test though she has no symptoms and is not looking forward to the invasive swab involved in the procedure.

Pippin said she is concerned that the company has told her the test is voluntary for all, including staff. She also believes the county should be more transparent with the locations of coronavirus cases, particularly in group settings, rather than leaving that to private companies, so that families can make informed choices about their loved ones’ care.

“I don’t understand why Sonoma County is so secretive,” Pippin said.

Mase has repeatedly declined to provide information about COVID-19 cases at specific care or work sites. She said county lawyers have determined that it would violate privacy laws designed to protect individual health and financial details if they reported cases at specific care sites.

But Mase said employees at sites where public health workers have conducted surveillance testing have agreed to the procedure.

“We haven’t had anyone, at this time, refuse testing in a situation like that,” Mase said.

As part of its surveillance program, the county has so far run 579 tests at skilled nursing facilities or post-acute hospitals and another 146 tests at residential care or board and care facilities. It is preparing a breakdown of positive and negative cases for those types of sites, a county spokesman said.