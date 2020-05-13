Subscribe

YouTube star Corey La Barrie dies after Los Angeles car crash on his 25th birthday

TRACY BROWN
LOS ANGELES TIMES
May 13, 2020, 7:57AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — Corey La Barrie died Sunday after a car crash in Los Angeles. It was the YouTube star’s 25th birthday.

His brother, Jarrad La Barrie, shared the news in an Instagram tribute Monday, describing it as “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

“This isn’t something I thought I would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time … but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving,” wrote La Barrie. The note followed an earlier tribute shared by La Barrie’s mother on her Instagram account.

According to various reports, Corey La Barrie, who has more than 340,000 YouTube followers, was the passenger in the car.

The LA resident had most recently turned to posting videos about what he and his roommates, also influencers, were up to as they stayed home because of the coronavirus crisis.

His birthday celebrations Sunday included a livestream on his Twitch channel. He had shared his plans with YouTube followers in a video posted Saturday titled “Deleting This Video In 24 Hours …”.

Fans have started sharing tributes in the comment section of what has now become La Barrie’s final YouTube video.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine